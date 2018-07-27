President Trump: Making America great, or ‘imperial and autocratic’?

For Trump: He’s in charge
To all those screaming about President Trump’s meeting with President Putin calling for impeachment, lecturing him on what he should have done, let me remind you:
The Constitution gives the president the sole power to conduct foreign policy, not Congress nor any other branch of government., not news companies, not the Democratic or Republican Party or any other group.
—Tom Stamey, Hurst
For Trump: He’ll get things fixed
Trump offers to make us proud to be Americans again. (“Explain Trump,” Letters, July 1)
For those who live here and hate America, it won’t work.
The current events on our southern border should be put in context of similar policies during the Clinton and Obama administrations. Remember that some of the cage pictures on social media are from 2014.
If Congress will pass legislation to fix this mess and Trump signs it, America will truly be great — as it always has.
—Burt E. Ballentine,
Keller
Against Trump: ‘imperial, autocratic’
Over the past 85 years, for a variety of reasons, Congress has ceded much of its constitutionally designated powers and authority to the chief executive.
It has not been a critical problem until the election of a man driven by truly imperial and autocratic instincts.
We are not on the verge of a constitutional crisis. We are in the big fat middle of one.
—Paul R. Schattman,
Arlington
If the Red Hen can discriminate …
Let me get this straight: A restaurant owner can refuse service to a conservative on moral grounds, but a baker or florist can’t refuse service to a liberal on moral grounds?
Democrats will do whatever and say whatever it takes to get votes even if it runs this country into the ground, whereas Republicans tend to do what they think is best even if it may cost them votes.
—Mark Gattis,
Springtown
Yes, the Red Hen can discriminate
The owner of The Red Hen was putting her principles where her mouth is, not just talking about how wrong it was to discriminate against LGBT persons.
—Frances Gregory,
Arlington
Terror now a tool of the left
Those yelling “Nazi” at the right are ridiculous.
Many on the left are using Nazi tactics: silence the opposition, drown them out, violently demonstrate, demean, bully, disrespect, grossly name-call, attack them personally and most recently, harass.
The left tries to intimidate and terrorize those who oppose it.
—Greg Smith, Arlington
Immigrants: good for America
If it weren’t for the Asians, we wouldn’t have Chinese food that we love and enjoy.
If weren’t for the Latinos, we wouldn’t have the Tejano music that the late Selena Quintanilla Perez revolutionized.
If weren’t for the French, we wouldn’t have New Orleans as the New Orleans that we know today.
If weren’t for the cancer specialists from the Middle East and India, my mom might have succumbed to cancer.
—Mauricio Duque,
Fort Worth
Immigrants: Focus on employers
Focusing on illegal border crossers overlooks the obvious: As long as Americans hire people they will continue to come.
Actual enforcement of employment laws addresses the root cause and nullifies the need for detention camps and border walls. No jobs, no immigrants coming illegally.
Of course, then Americans would have to pour concrete, bus tables, wash dishes, roof houses, work as maids, etc.
—Jack Muller, Mansfield
Immigrants: They’re not the shooters
How many mass shooters in recent years in the U.S. were Latino immigrants?
Zero!
—Kay Fulgham,
Fort Worth
Bicyclists: Single-lane roads unsafe
I live in a part of Fort Worth where road construction brings Boat Club Road to one lane each way with concrete supports on each side.
Cyclists should understand this stretch of construction would not be safe. Yet here they are slowing traffic.
It would seem bicyclists would pick safe roads to ride.
—Frankie Manley
Andrew, Fort Worth
Texas 360: still under construction
With our two young children, we relocated to east Tarrant County in 1974. Texas 360 was under construction.
Now, 44 years later, I’m a great-grandfather and Texas 360 is still under construction.
I’m beginning to believe it will never be completed but rather become a museum on building highways.
Our taxes at work, at work, at work …
—Rick Weintraub,
Mansfield
Love those red-light cameras
I believe red-light cameras should stay in place.
I have seen quite a decrease in people running red lights since they were instituted.
Take that money and reduce my property taxes!
—John Wilmoth,
Fort Worth
Tax appraisals also a ‘charade’
They are pushing seniors right out of their homes with these higher-than-ever property taxes.
The school taxes are simply ridiculous!
Calling it a charade is putting it mildly. (“Fort Worth homeowner calls Tarrant Appraisal District a ‘sham,’ “ Letters, Thursday)
Let’s see if we can’t lower home taxes for the elderly.
That would be a good thing. It would be a really nice thing to do.
—Pat Adkins,
Fort Worth
Comments