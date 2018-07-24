Fort Worth homeowner calls Tarrant Appraisal District a “sham,”

Taxes hit seniors, working class
The Tarrant County Appraisal District review board is an absolute sham.
Often all the board does is rubberstamp whatever the appraiser approves.
You’re also not allowed to dispute the appraisal, which is why you’re there in the first place.
What a charade!
Many of us are house-poor because of the taxes imposed on seniors and working-class Texans.
—Richard Rimestad,
Fort Worth
Answers about conservatives
A reader asks why pro-lifers want to cut back on various giveaway programs. (“Questions about conservatives,” Letters, Sunday)
They only want to cut back on the waste by able-bodied people using them.
And yes, lives do matter after birth, just like they do beforehand.
The reader stated that we recall cars, food items, drugs, etc., when people are killed or made ill, but do nothing about guns.
Well, we recall defective products. Illegally used guns aren’t defective, only the operator is. So let’s recall defective people instead of the guns they use.
Finally, she asked, “What happened to the idea that we are a Christian nation?”
We are. Perhaps liberals should try justifying abortion to Christ.
—Richard Downey,
Euless
Plant only native grasses, shrubs
I am shocked, disgusted and ashamed of our developers, planners, and council leadership by their allowing for the use of non-native grasses and shrubbery plantings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
As the population of our area grows, the natural water needs rise accordingly, and we further increase the demand on the already critical water supply availability by the needs of these non-native grasses and shrubbery.
Common sense should lead us to decorate with strictly native grasses, native shrubbery, stone and rock, and insist on absolutely native habitat on boulevards, parks, and all commercial, governmental and residential developments.
—Harold Running,
Keller
Slow down and read the news
There is much happening worldwide, countrywide and locally that is newsworthy:
▪ Religious leaders masking knowledge of improper relationships between members and the ministry.
▪ Summit meetings of world powers and of worldwide importance.
▪ A president who governs with the petulance of a teenager.
▪ Political deviousness runs rampant both locally and nationally.
▪ Elections are in the offing.
And what is the headline?
That speeding tickets are more likely in some counties than others. (“Texas: Speeding tickets more likely in some counties.” July 15)
—David Svoboda,
Bedford
Water shortage in other subdivisions
Thank you for your story about Texas Rain. (“North Texas community went without water for 3 days,” July 13)
It has been exactly the same story here for months.
We have complained, reported it and been told it’s being looked into.
Perhaps now we can find the answers.
—Carol May,
Millsap
