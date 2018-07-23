Readers speak out in defense of Trump: ‘Leave him alone … Thank God you have a job’

For Trump: He never belittles the people
I have never heard Trump belittle or mock the American people.
Having said that, our immigration laws are very badly in need of change, and we are learning that people in very high places in our intelligence agencies were very corrupt.
Trump is bringing this out into the open.
Maybe Congress will quit whining about him and do its job.
—Gina Skinner,
Colleyville
For Trump: He’s good for jobs
Leave the President alone and let him do his job.
Thank God you have a job. We have the lowest unemployment in my lifetime.
Thank God you are free, except for socialist harassment.
The gross national product is in record high territory. The stock market — your IRA — is in record high territory.
Our leader is talking with world leaders, but not apologizing.
Foreign aid and domestic welfare are being purged. And on and on.
Leave him alone. My children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s futures are at stake.
—Jack O. Lewis,
Haltom City
Against pro-Trump sermon in church
In the award-winning movie “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” Col. Nicholson agrees to let British prisoners of war build a bridge for the Japanese.
As he dies, the Colonel recognizes his error. His last words are “What have I done?”
On Sunday, I heard a sermon in a large, local Baptist church.
Congresswoman Maxine Waters was cited as spewing hatred. The “former president” was disparaged seconds later.
These remarks, to me, were an implicit endorsement of the president.
Likely just one, perhaps two, of the evangelical ministers who support President Trump will have a real, genuine “come-to-Jesus” moment someday.
The words may cross their lips: “What have I done?”
—Mike Estes,
Fort Worth
For bicyclists: We pay taxes, too
Myself and other cyclists pay registration tax, gas tax, sales tax, state tax and federal tax just like everyone else! (“Why spend money on bike lanes?” Letters, Sunday)
Contrary to the insinuation, we have autos.
The fact that we cycle for exercise or any other reason has zero bearing on whether we pay taxes, road or otherwise!
—Kenn Poole,
Fort Worth
For vaccinations: Health comes first
Childhood vaccines play an important role in supporting public health and preventing outbreaks. (“Fort Worth is a ‘hot spot’ for children without vaccinations, and that’s dangerous,” Sunday)
We are nearing critical thresholds of low immunization rates in some communities where outbreaks of deadly infections like measles are more likely.
Parents who choose not to vaccinate their children likely care more about their own liberty to make personal choices for themselves and for their kids than the health of the community.
Let us mark this as the time when warnings were sounded. Let us not be surprised when these outbreaks occur and needless suffering results.
There must be checks on personal liberty when such liberty substantially enhances risk to others!
—Jason V. Terk, M.D.,
Keller
