Trump deferring to Putin angers some readers

Trump no match for Putin
Trump is just a con artist
Let me add my perspective and take to the debate over President Donald Trump: He is merely a skillful, manipulative gaslighter and con artist who intentionally appeals to our worst inner qualities because he believes this is who and what 51 percent of us are — angry, lonely, fearful, bitter, resentful, spiteful and cold-hearted haters , some of whom fear projections that one day more than 50 percent of the USA will be non-white.
He plays all of us for fools and suckers because he himself does not believe most of the stupid things that he cleverly spoons out to us.
Some of us have fallen for that act.
— Stewart B. Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.
Trump siding with Putin shocking
Unnecessary headaches with airport traffic
The news media report that the I-35W project is complete, but one of the most dangerous problems is the transition from Airport Freeway westbound to I-30.
Traffic must maneuver across three or four lanes of I-35 in a short distance to exit to I-30. Traffic backs up on Airport Freeway for one or two miles every day because of the problems merging with I-35W.
Although the project has been announced as finished, bridges are still being built between I-30 and I-35W northbound and between Belknap and I-35W in both directions. The exit from I-30 to I-35W is frequently backed up all the way to I-30.
I-820 used to be a traffic nightmare with two lanes each way. The transition from Airport Freeway to I-820 westbound near Northeast Mall is at a standstill every weekday afternoon.
We still have two lanes each way with bumper-to-bumper headaches every day. What a waste.
— Jim Packer, Colleyville
Democrats are out of touch
A letter writer Sunday said the Democrats are in touch with the American people, and that is totally wrong. Her points are false.
Banning “military style” rifles is a false solution to gun violence. Long guns of all types account for a small number of all gun-related deaths. Banning any gun sets a bad precedent.
The Affordable Care Act has proved to be far more costly than promised.
Some studies have shown that raising the minimum wage actually costs more jobs while raising prices.
As far as special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe goes, we are now 14 months in at a cost of many millions of dollars, with no proof of collusion.
— Richard Lilly, Haltom City
