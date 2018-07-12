Is Trump causing border mess? Readers have their say

Border mess: It’s Trump’s fault

President Trump and his allies constantly foment unjustified fear and anger against immigrants and their families.

Our Texas economy and our national economy both depend heavily upon immigrants and their many contributions.

American greatness has been built upon many years of immigrant contributions to our nation.

Trump’s war on immigrants is his tactic to hold on to political power.

—Douglas Harman,

Fort Worth

Border mess: It’s not Trump’s fault

All this talk about separating children is not Trump’s fault.

Ever since he became president, he’s had to struggle to get anything done.

My husband and I used to travel a lot. As Americans, we were looked down on.

But when those countries want money, they come to the good old U.S.

People in foreign countries think they can come in and break our laws and it’s OK because taxpayers will support them and their children.

We furnish their children food, clothing, medical care. We don’t do that for our own children.

The taxpayers have enough burdens without taking on thousands more people who don’t belong here.

—Wanda Baker,

Burleson

Economy’s OK, but hatred on the rise

Republicans are putting out the typical fearmongering messages before elections.

First of all, the economy will be fine regardless of who wins in November. It’s kinda sad that the only thing some people care about is money.

The rise of nativism, hatred and violence does not seem to matter to some.

Without compassion, justice and fairness, society tends to crumble.

We are headed down the wrong path.

—Fred Gregory,

Arlington

Globalism: It’s not a good thing

Globalism is a fallacy.

Reporters are gushing over the lifting of a female driving ban on Saudi Arabia. If economic interdependence really yielded worldwide progress, then Saudi Arabia should have done this decades ago!

Globalism has one chief goal: removing national sovereignty in the West.

If that happens, whose values will dominate?

—Michael Leslie,

Little Elm

Abortion: Don’t count on the court

Faith in the U.S. Supreme Court abolishing abortion is a caricature of American evangelical pro-lifers’ tendency to pass the buck to the professionals, as well as their naivete.

The Supreme Court was majority Republican-appointed in Roe v. Wade.

Abortion ought to be confronted by mass nonviolent direct action, through persuasion and benevolent outreach.

Professing Christians must repent of their apathy towards preborn children, stop waiting for the right candidate or appointee, and take action to confront this slaughter in local communities.

Trump’s gilded Christian goodness is a gimmick, and not even a convincing one.

—Jace Isham,





Fort Worth