Reader says "no" to teaching students about gender differences, and other letters

On sex, gender lessons: Stop 'em

The Fort Worth schools' teaching homosexuality and transgender is alarming.





What has happened to our all-American values and ideals?





Children of all cultures and faiths can be welcomed without resorting to political correctness disguised as education.

Parents, families and faith communities should be the sole source of education, especially about sexual orientation.

—Sam Akins,

North Richland Hills

On gay, interracial TV shows: Stop 'em

For two Sundays, you ran full-page stories on "Yellowstone." ("TV brings the Western into the 21st century," Washington Post, Sunday).





The first episode looked promising, but they had to shoehorn in a gay storyline. The last decent TV Western, "The Son," did the same thing.

"Billions" started it in the second episode. "Penny Dreadful" had the male lead kissing Dorian Grey.

Some of us are just not going to play ball. We want entertainment, not re-education or "enlightenment."





From the commercials out now you would think every family in America were multiracial.

Folks are OK with gay or multiracial couples. But not every minute.

—Dave King, Saginaw

On past sex abuse cases: Get over it

I was abused by girls under and over 18 as a teenager.

At 70, I'm doing just fine. Want my story? ("Decades-old abuse cases catch up with a pastor," Monday)

I still remember their names so you can ruin their lives like you did with the pastor and his family.

—Joel Looney,

Mansfield

On past sex abuse cases: Speak out

The news alleging sexual abuse inflicted upon Ohio State wrestlers has been sobering.

Adding to that is the allegation that a powerful congressman, a one-time wrestling coach, knew but did nothing.

For those still wondering why victims of sexual abuse are reluctant to speak out, consider the way our president spoke to the students’ claim: “I don’t believe them at all.”

Despite knowing nothing, he diminished those who step forward.

His words will bring pain to individuals and families touched by sexual abuse, while doing nothing to make it easier and safer for victims to speak out.





—Daniel Carlson,

Fort Worth

On child refugees: Stop 'em

There was a time when armies marched into nations to overthrow them.

Today, nations don't use military might. Instead, they send children en masse, knowing they won't be harmed.

Chaos is created: processing, placement, legalities, negative criticism, and infighting.

Meanwhile, the children settle in, grow up, and have babies who are now citizens.

The overwhelming numbers will dilute our culture, laws, and government.

In time our nation will be an extension of the invaders' homelands.





Anyone opposing the porous border is vilified. The invasion is complete.

Political correctness prevents this nation from defending itself.

—Eva Snapka, Arlington