Readers: Get rid of Jon Daniels, human slavery, and bad headlights

The Rangers' Jon Daniels needs to go
Why would the owners of the Texas Rangers extend Jon Daniels’ contract?
Nolan Ryan was part of the organization when they accomplished all of their success. Daniels ran him out of town to a World Series winner, the Astros.
Daniels announces on the day of his extension that the Rangers are a team in “development”. What a great message to send to your employees.
The team hasn’t won a game since. Jon Daniels should resign immediately. What a joke.
—John Sutton
Fort Worth
Reauthorize Trafficking Victims Protection Act
Right now 40 million people are enslaved in the world. In Texas an estimated 300,000 people are being exploited. Children and adults forced to work in factories, fishing boats, massage parlors, and restaurants.
The Trump administration and Congress should continue to support the reauthorization of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has produced a new video to raise awareness. It’s essential to stand for justice as a state and a nation.
—Joy Brooks,
Fort Worth
End human slavery
Around the world more than 40 million people are someone else’s property—enslaved in factories, fishing boats, and brothels. On June 28 the U.S. State Department released the 2018 Trafficking in Persons Report, which shines a spotlight on human trafficking and ranks 188 countries on their efforts to end this crime within their borders.
It is essential that this annual report tell the truth about slavery so we can effectively work towards a world where everyone is free.
—Jenna Winn,
Carrollton
On parking: No way to pay
Recently I attempted to park in downtown Fort Worth.
After 10 minutes of trying to pay, I gave up and drove home.
On the way home I wondered about the economic impact on downtown businesses.
—Robert J. Smith,
Fort Worth
Will Wendy Davis run for office again?
Wendy Davis continues her "One Trick Pony" show promoting and justifying abortions!
She will be running for office again when she discovers a race she is likely to win, or not!
—Robert R. Kurz, Sr.
Fort Worth
Blinded by improper headlights
Sometimes at night I see cars with an improperly aimed headlight . If they are the brilliant blue ones they can easily blind you and that’s very unsafe.
Even the standard headlights, if one is shining in your face, make it difficult to drive at night. These are not cases where the driver forgot to put them on low beam, since one headlight is properly aimed and one is not.
The significant number of "mis-aimed" headlights at night shows that the present emission and safety testing procedure certainly needs improvement.
—Curt Lampkin
Azle
