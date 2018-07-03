Replace FWISD board majority, ex-president writes; plus other reader letters

On the FWISD: Vote the board out
What does it take for this community to publicly censure and then vote out of office the majority of the Fort Worth board of education?
Within the past year, we have read about a board sleight-of-hand procedure leading to cancellation of a recently past rigorous ethics policy. Such action could not have occurred without the consent of the president of the board.
Following this action, contentious meetings were held and votes taken, but the more rigorous ethics policy was not reinstated.
Why would the board want a weaker ethics policy?
This morning we read that board officers, the president and two vice presidents, have been involved in a vote-trading scheme to undermine the adoption of the budget in exchange for officers supporting election of fellow officers.
Be sure and listen to them say when confronted, “I only serve to help children.”
—William Koehler,
Fort Worth
On immigration: Birth control needed
It is commendable that Congresswoman Granger is fighting to preserve foreign aid for Central America. (“Granger fights to help violence-torn Central America,” Sunday)
I believe that there is another issue that contributes to poverty and violence, and that is overpopulation.
El Salvador’s population was 2 million in 1950, which has tripled to more than 6.4 million., with a population density of 855 people per square mile. Guatemala and Honduras have similar statistics. The U.S. population density is 92 people per square mile.
To alleviate this situation, I propose that some of our aid should go to support the empowerment and education of women, including access to family planning and birth control.
Until population is addressed, the growing number of “have-nots” in Central America will only increase, and continue to overflow our southern border.
—John Edstrom,
Fort Worth
On Granger: Thank her for helping
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger understands that reducing the number of refugees at our border depends on their countries solving the problems that are causing them to flee.
This approach, which we should assist, will eventually be far more effective in reducing their numbers than any amount of enforcement at the border.
Rep. Granger is a senior member of the State and Foreign Operations Appropriations subcommittee. This committee and its equivalent in the Senate have wisely continued to maintain our foreign aid and development budget, which accounts for less than 1 percent of the budget.
They deserve our thanks for helping to keep us safe.
—Craig Roshaven,
Fort Worth
On Abbott: Thank him for helping
We appreciate Gov. Abbott’s leadership and his clear understanding of the importance of the oil and natural gas industry to the Texas economy and our nation’s energy security.
To maintain our energy dominance and continue meeting the energy needs of our nation and beyond, we need to be able to move unprecedented volumes of oil and natural gas to Texas refining complexes and the Gulf Coast.
That means we need pipelines — lots of them — that are made from specialty steel that isn’t produced in large quantities in the U.S.
Gov. Abbott is right that tariffs will increase prices of specialty steel and could threaten continued domestic production of oil and natural gas.
We are concerned that these tariffs threaten the nation’s ability to achieve President Trump’s goal of energy dominance.
—Todd Staples, Austin
On copyrights: Protect older artists
June was African-American Music Appreciation Month, a time to mark the immense contributions of African-American music creators.
If we’re truly going to celebrate, however, we should start by ensuring that all artists are paid fairly for their work.
A major flaw in U.S. copyright law leaves music recorded before Feb. 15, 1972, unprotected. That means hit-makers of Motown, legends of jazz & and blues, and those who gave birth to rock 'n' roll aren’t being paid the same way as younger artists, or being paid at all.
Fortunately, there’s justice on the horizon, a bill in Congress called the Music Modernization Act. On behalf of my fellow musicians, I encourage U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to join Sen. John Cornyn to support and pass the Music Modernization Act.
—Mary Wilson,
The Supremes
Greenville, Mississippi
Against a fee for the Botanic Garden
Our Botanic Garden is a great asset, but I’d hate to see an admission fee added, especially one as high as proposed. ($10 for adults, $5 children, $8 seniors)
This would make the gardens inaccessible for many families. I’d rather pay an additional $1 per month in property tax or on my water bill, something which would generate similar, if not more, revenue for the gardens.
If an admission fee must be part of the solution, I would implore you to keep it free for those with a Fort Worth address.
In Ft. Worth 26 percent children grow up in poverty. Our city parks should remain available to all its residents, not only those well-off enough to afford the outing
—Loren Stewart,
Fort Worth
