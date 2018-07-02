Waters called for 'pushing back' against Trump team; now S-T readers push back

On Waters: There oughta be a law
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters' call for "pushing back" against those with whom you do not agree shows a lack of understanding about how democracy should function.
If asking someone to leave a restaurant isn't illegal, then it should be.
A restaurant has a license to operate to feed the public. It should have no right to refuse service unless there is some kind of safety or health concern.
I wonder if Sarah Huckabee Sanders would have been treated the same if she were African-American?
—Joseph Klein,
Alhambra, California
On Waters: Leave others alone
Our liberal friends including Waters think that it is perfectly OK to "push back" against fellow citizens in a public space simply because they disagree with their politics.
It will not be a great leap to justify hitting such an odious person. Then what?
If we cannot agree that public places should be safe places regardless of political belief, this country is doomed to complete division and endless strife.
—Michael Korenman,
Fort Worth
On Sanders: Where's the love for her?
As a Trump supporter, I certainly want to steer clear of Lexington, Va.
Where is all that "acceptance" and "inclusiveness"?
—Patsy R. Abbott,
Grapevine
Of Greene & Trump: Is $$ what matters?
What I hear Richard Greene saying is that It really doesn’t matter whether we have compassion, gentleness, kindness, generosity or love for our fellow man as long as business is good. (“Trump backlash in November would affect DFW economy," column, June 24)
So it really doesn’t matter whether we strive for justice and respect the dignity of every human being as long as business is good? It really doesn’t matter if we don’t care for the environment as long as business is good?
I choose to put the well-being of my fellow man above the bottom line.
—Elinor Normand,
Fort Worth
On immigration: Quakers speak out
As the Fort Worth Quaker community, we hold a basic belief that there is “that of God in everyone,” regardless of skin color or country of origin.
We study the Bible for guidance, and are particularly drawn to Matthew 25:31-46 for how we must treat strangers as well as neighbors.
For these reasons, and because we are human beings, we deplore the action that our president and his administration are taking with regard to refugees and asylum-seekers from Central America.
Children belong with their parents, and those fleeing violence do not belong in prison until their claims for asylum can be adjudicated.
Christ has taught us to love one another as ourselves, and his teaching is the opposite of our government’s current zero-tolerance policy.
—Nancy Stevens,
Fort Worth
Thanks for 'Power to Choose' report
Congratulations for the Sunday article on the "Power to Choose" website.
The Public Utility Commission should have passed some regulations about what is shown.
—Richard Baumgartner,
Arlington
Comments