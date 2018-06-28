Readers weigh in on cheerleader scholarships, Kay Granger and immigrant children

Scholarships for cheerleaders
Cheerleaders are without question athletes. With the hours of practice, training and the risk of injuries, these athletes should be entitled to scholarships (full or partial) equal to any other college athletic program.
—Robert Wheaton, Arlington
Treatment of immigrant children inhumane
As a mother and as an American, I am incensed by the situation at the border
I do not understand holding children hostage or using them as leverage in the political arena.
This is torture, it is inhumane, and I am not OK with this.
These children are experiencing a life and death trauma, their bodies are being inundated with stress hormones which will leave an indelible mark on their neuro pathways.
The fact that they are being separated from their families is horrible enough, but the detention center employees inability to touch the children, provide comfort and support, is torturous.
Where am I?? This is not the United States of America; this is some bizarre land being led by a rogue government
Please do something. Do something!!!
—Kate Touzel, Fort Worth
Rep. Granger sponging off taxpayer dollar
My first interaction with Kay Granger was in 1994 when she was our mayor and the Fort Worth Sister Cities group went to Budapest.
American Airlines generously upgraded the group to business class where we all sat together except for the mayor and another politician who traveled first class.
She has continued living off public funds for more than twenty years, and now has included her family in sponging off the taxpayer dollar running a “river vision project.”
It’s time to stop re-electing someone who so blatantly uses the system for her own self-benefit.
—Robert Bunata, Fort Worth
Rep. Granger resolved our problem
Cheers to Congresswoman Kay Granger and her staff.
After my father died, the VA was giving us the run around for 10 months, but within 3 weeks of contacting Granger's office, the problem was resolved. It was a very frustrating experience and was wonderful to have you on our side!
—Ellen Franks, Hurst
