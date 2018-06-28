U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Fort Worth represents Texas Congressional District 12.
Letters to the Editor

Readers weigh in on cheerleader scholarships, Kay Granger and immigrant children

Compiled by the Star-Telegram Editorial Board

June 28, 2018 01:36 PM

Scholarships for cheerleaders

Cheerleaders are without question athletes. With the hours of practice, training and the risk of injuries, these athletes should be entitled to scholarships (full or partial) equal to any other college athletic program.

—Robert Wheaton, Arlington

Treatment of immigrant children inhumane

As a mother and as an American, I am incensed by the situation at the border

I do not understand holding children hostage or using them as leverage in the political arena.

This is torture, it is inhumane, and I am not OK with this.

These children are experiencing a life and death trauma, their bodies are being inundated with stress hormones which will leave an indelible mark on their neuro pathways.

The fact that they are being separated from their families is horrible enough, but the detention center employees inability to touch the children, provide comfort and support, is torturous.

Where am I?? This is not the United States of America; this is some bizarre land being led by a rogue government

Please do something. Do something!!!

—Kate Touzel, Fort Worth

Rep. Granger sponging off taxpayer dollar

My first interaction with Kay Granger was in 1994 when she was our mayor and the Fort Worth Sister Cities group went to Budapest.

American Airlines generously upgraded the group to business class where we all sat together except for the mayor and another politician who traveled first class.

She has continued living off public funds for more than twenty years, and now has included her family in sponging off the taxpayer dollar running a “river vision project.”

It’s time to stop re-electing someone who so blatantly uses the system for her own self-benefit.

—Robert Bunata, Fort Worth

Rep. Granger resolved our problem

Cheers to Congresswoman Kay Granger and her staff.

After my father died, the VA was giving us the run around for 10 months, but within 3 weeks of contacting Granger's office, the problem was resolved. It was a very frustrating experience and was wonderful to have you on our side!

—Ellen Franks, Hurst

In defense of Roseanne



I never watched Roseanne's first sitcom, so her second held no interest for me. She she lost me with her take on our national anthem!


But in her defense, has anyone ever heard of Don Rickles?
He built and successfully maintained his comedic career on insults, everything from one's looks; nationality; profession; political affiliation; etc. And he was darn funny as well as being loved and respected!


America has just become a bunch of old fuddy-duddies with absolutely no sense of humor!


The only thing that makes "some people" happy is something they can protest.
I, for one, am fed up with all the jealousy and hate!!


—Patsy R. Abbott, Graoevine

