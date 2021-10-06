Editorials
Terror, but routine: Mansfield shows we’ve sadly learned to live with school shootings
Not again.
Not here.
Not us.
The moment news broke Wednesday morning of a shooting at Timberview High School, a Mansfield ISD school that’s in the city of Arlington, those troubling thoughts hit all at once. Your stomach flips, and fears of the worst overwhelm any effort to hope for the best.
Questions of why, why, WHY must this happen compete with prayers that it’s not too bad, that the wounded survive, that the injuries are minor.
The toll, mercifully, was limited: two students shot, another with unspecified injuries and an adult with minor injuries that didn’t require treatment. Police declared that the shooting followed a fight. So, there was some small solace in the fairly quick determination that this wasn’t a planned act of terror committed by a deranged student armed to the teeth and intent on taking as many victims as possible.
There was also an eerie calm that betrays how deeply these acts of violence have embedded themselves in our lives. Students were calmly posting on social media. Police executed search and evacuation plans designed in advance. School officials activated plans to move students and unite them with their parents.
It’s all so depressingly routine.
Timberview is like so many large, suburban high schools — a sprawling campus with nearly 1,900 students, a diverse population, good state accountability ratings and a strong graduation rate. It could have been any of hundreds of schools in Dallas-Fort Worth.
In the days to come, we’ll no doubt have all the debates that come with these tragedies: mental health troubles, the effect of social media and, of course, gun control. Right now, we must be careful not to jump to conclusions.
But if the early reports are accurate, we must also discuss ways to prevent young men from channeling anger into violence.
We’ve known that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on young people’s emotions and mental health. Whatever role that played in Wednesday’s events, we must all do better to help young people deal with life’s challenges without descending into rage.
We must support the Timberview parents and students who may feel trauma and fear long after the terror they experienced Wednesday.
And we must reflect on the ways we’ve let this become familiar and redouble our efforts to prevent the next horrible school shooting.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Hey, who writes these editorials?
Editorials are the positions of the Editorial Board, which serves as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s institutional voice. The members of the board are: Cynthia M. Allen, columnist; Steve Coffman, editor and president; Bud Kennedy, columnist; Juan Antonio Ramos, editorial director of La Estrella, the Star-Telegram’s bilingual publication; and Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor. Most editorials are written by Rusak and edited by Coffman. Editorials are unsigned because they represent the board’s consensus positions, not the views of individual writers.
Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right.
How are topics and positions chosen?
The Editorial Board meets regularly to discuss issues in the news and what points should be made in editorials. We strive to build a consensus to produce the strongest editorials possible, but when we differ, we put matters to a vote.
The board aims to be consistent with stances it has taken in the past but usually engages in a fresh discussion based on new developments and different perspectives.
We focus on local and state news, though we will also weigh in on national issues with an eye toward their impact on Texas or the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
How are these different from news articles or signed columns?
News reporters strive to keep their opinions out of what they write. They have no input on the Editorial Board’s stances. The board consults their reporting and expertise but does its own research for editorials.
Signed columns by writers such as Allen, Kennedy and Rusak contain the writer’s personal opinions.
How can I respond to an editorial, suggest a topic or ask a question?
We invite readers to write letters to be considered for publication. The preferred method is an email to letters@star-telegram.com. To suggest a topic or ask a question, please email Rusak directly at rrusak@star-telegram.com.
Comments