Editorials
New apartments make neighbors nervous, but here’s why this Hemphill plan makes sense
If you want to rile up a neighborhood, one word is guaranteed to do the trick: apartments.
That’s true of the latest fight over redevelopment in the Hemphill area. Fort Worth zoning commissioners unanimously voted this month to recommend approval of a zoning change for new housing on an 11.3-acre undeveloped lot at West Biddison Street and South Jennings Avenue.
The proposal for Tobias Place calls for 291 units priced as “workforce housing,” meaning attainable for low-income working families. It’s the kind of construction that Fort Worth needs in core-city areas that need investment, particularly in housing. The City Council, which may take up the zoning change within the next couple weeks, should approve it.
The lot is near the boundaries of several neighborhoods. Its proximity to Hemphill Street has businesses in the area concerned about the development’s effect on traffic and property values. More broadly, many are worried that Hemphill is destined to be the next Magnolia or West 7th, displacing longtime businesses and residents, many of them Hispanic.
All these concerns are valid, but they need not derail this project.
A growing Fort Worth must have more housing options, particularly those that are broadly affordable. Home prices are high — and that’s if you can even buy a house in an incredibly tight, competitive market. There’s pressure, too, on rent rates, and low-paid hourly workers face the most difficult situations.
“Workforce housing is desperately needed,” said City Council member Elizabeth Beck, whose district includes the neighborhood. “I’m excited to see developers are coming in and wanting to build projects like that.”
The Tobias Place site is a chance to add the kind of housing needed without causing huge disruptions. The lot is vacant, so no businesses or residents will be displaced, said Daniel Smith, vice president of investments for developer Ojala Partners LP. The apartment complex won’t be adjacent to single-family housing, a common concern for homeowners worried about traffic and noise.
Some Hemphill businesses fear that more housing in the area will have a ripple effect, particularly on their property taxes. It’s difficult to redevelop without some side effects, and city officials should consider all options to help small businesses in the area keep going.
Ojala Partners has worked to improve the project. The company consulted with the Worth Heights Neighborhood Association and agreed to a deed restriction to limit the area’s density. Buildings will be no taller than three stories. The company heard neighborhood concerns about the complex’s look fitting the history of Worth Heights, Smith said, and the company is looking at adding green space nearby at neighbors’ request.
Even the complex’s name derives from residents’ feedback. It honors Cirildo “Toby” Tobias, a longtime city employee known for his service to the Worth Heights area, especially those he coached in youth sports.
Smith pledged to continue to listen to community concerns. “Once we get our zoning, we’re not going away,” he said. “We’re planning on taking initial sets of drawings, going back to the Worth Heights Neighborhood Association” and other groups for their input on the design.
The site is currently owned by XTO Energy but was never used for gas drilling. But it may still require environmental attention from past uses, Smith said. If that’s not major work, ground could break on the project in early 2023, and it could be finished by the middle of 2024.
The larger concern about gentrification driving out residents is always worth monitoring. But “this type of development is the type that provides some revitalization to the area but doesn’t gentrify the community,” Beck said.
Neighborhood vigilance about development is appropriate and understandable. But not every project is a gateway to gentrification or ruin for current residents and businesses. Tobias Place is one that fills a need and improves the area.
The larger fight, if it’s necessary, can come later.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
Hey, who writes these editorials?
Editorials are the positions of the Editorial Board, which serves as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s institutional voice. The members of the board are: Cynthia M. Allen, columnist; Steve Coffman, editor and president; Bud Kennedy, columnist; Juan Antonio Ramos, editorial director of La Estrella, the Star-Telegram’s bilingual publication; and Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor. Most editorials are written by Rusak and edited by Coffman. Editorials are unsigned because they represent the board’s consensus positions, not the views of individual writers.
How are topics and positions chosen?
The Editorial Board meets regularly to discuss issues in the news and what points should be made in editorials. We strive to build a consensus to produce the strongest editorials possible, but when we differ, we put matters to a vote.
The board aims to be consistent with stances it has taken in the past but usually engages in a fresh discussion based on new developments and different perspectives.
We focus on local and state news, though we will also weigh in on national issues with an eye toward their impact on Texas or the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
How are these different from news articles or signed columns?
News reporters strive to keep their opinions out of what they write. They have no input on the Editorial Board’s stances. The board consults their reporting and expertise but does its own research for editorials.
Signed columns by writers such as Allen, Kennedy and Rusak contain the writer’s personal opinions.
How can I respond to an editorial, suggest a topic or ask a question?
We invite readers to write letters to be considered for publication. The preferred method is an email to letters@star-telegram.com. To suggest a topic or ask a question, please email Rusak directly at rrusak@star-telegram.com.
