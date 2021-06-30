Do we really have to explain that Tarrant water district budget isn’t a slush fund?

Many voters believe there’s cronyism and waste throughout government. With the latest news out of the Tarrant Regional Water District, it’s going to be tough to convince them otherwise.

Jack Stevens, former president of the district’s board of directors, instructed district staff in March to grant paid-leave hours to retiring General Manager Jim Oliver, setting Oliver up for a payment that could have exceeded $300,000. The hours that Stevens ordered granted to Oliver were far beyond the limit of the district’s policy on accruing leave time.

We can’t believe we have to say this, but paid leave is a benefit for employees. It’s not a slush fund to be converted to a retirement bonus. Even if a longtime, loyal employee such as Oliver somehow deserved an exemption, it’s not for a board member to unilaterally direct such a payment.

Stevens, by the way, is no longer on the board. He came in dead last in the May election, the only incumbent to lose his seat. Imagine the landslide had the public known about his attempt to cook the books.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Hey, who writes these editorials? Editorials are the positions of the Editorial Board, which serves as the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s institutional voice. The members of the board are: Cynthia M. Allen, columnist; Steve Coffman, editor and president; Bud Kennedy, columnist; Juan Antonio Ramos, editorial director of La Estrella, the Star-Telegram’s bilingual publication; and Ryan J. Rusak, opinion editor. Most editorials are written by Rusak and edited by Coffman. Editorials are unsigned because they represent the board’s consensus positions, not the views of individual writers. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right. How are topics and positions chosen? The Editorial Board meets regularly to discuss issues in the news and what points should be made in editorials. We strive to build a consensus to produce the strongest editorials possible, but when we differ, we put matters to a vote. The board aims to be consistent with stances it has taken in the past but usually engages in a fresh discussion based on new developments and different perspectives. We focus on local and state news, though we will also weigh in on national issues with an eye toward their impact on Texas or the Dallas-Fort Worth area. How are these different from news articles or signed columns? News reporters strive to keep their opinions out of what they write. They have no input on the Editorial Board’s stances. The board consults their reporting and expertise but does its own research for editorials. Signed columns by writers such as Allen, Kennedy and Rusak contain the writer’s personal opinions. How can I respond to an editorial, suggest a topic or ask a question? We invite readers to write letters to be considered for publication. The preferred method is an email to letters@star-telegram.com. To suggest a topic or ask a question, please email Rusak directly at rrusak@star-telegram.com.

It seems unlikely that laws were broken, thanks to a sweeping note in district policy that allows board members and others to grant exceptions to the rules. But our elected officials must reach for a higher standard. At best, Stevens confused what he was allowed to do with what he should do. After 17 years on the board, he should have known better.

Neither Stevens nor Oliver responded Wednesday to messages seeking comment.

The new board has done the right thing, voting unanimously Tuesday to stop the payment. And members engaged a law firm to examine the issue. Now, the public needs a full accounting of what happened.

Policies that allow for such casual decisions on leave should be revisited.

And further review of the district’s books is in order. How many times did Stevens or other officials approve these kinds of payments? Some people apparently need reminding that this is taxpayer money and needs to be guarded carefully.

This kind of cronyism and side dealing erodes trust in government, which isn’t in abundant supply — particularly for this agency. There’s deep cynicism about the Panther Island project that it oversees. Some taxpayers see it as a boondoggle designed to enrich powerful, connected people. Others may not see corruption, but they have lost faith in a project that has fancy new bridges over land that’s as dry as the promises of smart flood control and an economic boost for downtown.

Oliver served the water district for decades, and he deserves every penny he has coming under the board’s leave policies and other benefits. If for some reason an exception was in order, it shouldn’t have been decided by one person. The board presidency doesn’t come with a scepter and crown.

When Stevens was on the ballot, we recommended that voters retire him from office over his insistence that the current board ram through the hiring of Oliver’s replacement, rather than wait for the newly elected board. That was a sign of arrogance and disdain for the electorate, as was the attempt to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money without proper deliberation.

If voters had any doubt, they can rest assured that removing Stevens from the board was the right thing to do.