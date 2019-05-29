Central Arlington voters, it’s time to choose your next City Council member

What’s new in downtown Arlington More bars and restaurants have arrived in downtown Arlington, including the only tiki bar in DFW. The 4 Kahunas owner said he is offering a little South Seas escapism from the stresses of the day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More bars and restaurants have arrived in downtown Arlington, including the only tiki bar in DFW. The 4 Kahunas owner said he is offering a little South Seas escapism from the stresses of the day.

Most voters in Tarrant County are done with local elections for now, but in central Arlington, residents can still vote on an important City Council race.

In District 5, retired physician Ignacio Nunez and financial adviser Andy Prior are facing off to take an open seat. Nunez, a veteran of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, led the first round of voting May 4 but fell short of the majority needed to win the seat outright.

Voters can read where each stands on important issues such as transportation, term limits and economic development in the Star-Telegram voter guide.

It’s an interesting time for central Arlington, with the Urban Union development bringing in small businesses that are drawing pedestrian traffic. And a new term-limits provision has prompted major turnover among City Council members. So, voters in the district should take the time to study the candidates and vote.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Early voting runs through June 4. Find a location here. Election Day is June 8.