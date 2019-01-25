Cheers for a Leonard Middle School teacher who makes his students feel appreciated

Cheers: To Sutton Printing in Azle. I have patronized this business for years and have been very happy with the service and prices. Then my newsletter downsized, and I had to quit using them. I recently needed to have a small job printed, and they generously donated the work to my organization. They’ve always been professional and courteous, so I want to thank them publicly.
Curt Lampkin,
Azle
Cheers: To Lydia, Justin and Wayne West of Best Value pharmacies for their professional service. They and their crews treat you as family. You would do well to allow them to help you in the stores or in their drive-through service at their Burleson, Joshua and Fort Worth locations.
Hank Hoaldridge,
Burleson
Jeers: For the lack of coverage and respect for the Americans killed recently in Syria and elsewhere. I guess the Star-Telegram considered these events not to be newsworthy. Wrong.
Jerry Lapp,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To the kind and generous person who paid for my wife’s and my dinner at Cotton Patch Cafe in Mansfield on Jan. 17. What a great unexpected surprise for us when the waitress informed us of your action. Thank you for being so kind.
Bill and Betty Jennings,
Mansfield
Cheers: To the most outstanding paper carrier my husband and I have had in 45 years of home delivery: Misty McBroom. This lady wrote the book on outstanding customer service — prompt, cheerful, dependable, easy to communicate with and quickly responsive to all questions and concerns. We appreciate her so much.
Pat S. Barclay,
Aledo
Cheers: To Leonard Middle School teacher Stuart Sumner. He submits “Cheers” to the Star-Telegram about his students regularly. It is a joy to read about each child and his or her special character. What a privilege for those kids to have a teacher like him.
Celia Hirschenhofer,
Arlington
Cheers: To pet supplies website Chewy.com. I ordered deer antlers for my dog, and the day before they arrived my veterinarian told me not to let her have them, because dogs cannot digest them — and complications from consuming them could even lead to surgery. I called Chewy and was told the company would refund my money. What a great company.
Jean Simonsen,
Cleburne
Cheers: To the CVS pharmacy on Bryant Irvin Road. It’s nice to walk into a business and feel welcomed, and that’s the feeling my wife and I get when we shop there. Assistant manager Hector Velazquez is friendly and outgoing, in addition to being very helpful.
Ron and Delores Tackett,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the very generous person who paid for our breakfast at Mimi’s Cafe in Fort Worth. My husband is a Vietnam veteran with the 173rd Airborne and was grateful for your kindness. It was very much appreciated by both of us. Thank you.
D.J. and Butch Benson,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To Ed Wallace for his automotive columns in the Star-Telegram’s Drive section. The man is super smart and deals with facts.
A.J.Armstrong,
Arlington
Cheers: To CarMax at Hulen Mall, particularly to Keith Thomas and Oscar Orozco, who were professional, knowledgeable, respectful and kind when we recently sold a car. The process was efficient and fair.
Sherry and Gene Swenson,
Weatherford
Cheers: To Arlington’s Fielder Church and South Oaks Church for merging by a near-unanimous vote. By joining forces, these churches will provide wonderful opportunities for worship and growth. Kudos to the leadership of both institutions.
Rick Weintraub,
Mansfield
Cheers: To Texas Appliance of Pantego and its staff — beginning with salesperson Jose, who was very friendly and helpful, and ending with deliverymen and installers Danny and Tanner.
Mel Goodson,
Arlington
Cheers: To Orestes Guevara and Priscilla Brown with the Fort Worth Water Department. Both of these friendly customer service representatives greatly helped me by resolving issues our homeowners association had with our water meters.
Karen Schoenbucher,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the wonderful man in the gray pickup I recently saw at Donnelly Avenue and Hulen Street. He saw an elderly gentleman crossing Hulen with a walker. The driver stopped and helped the man get safely across the street.
Janis Williams,
Fort Worth
Cheers: And thank you to the people who helped me cross the median in my car while stuck in the rain on U.S. 377. You made me feel less alone.
Ann Smith,
Keller
Cheers: To Dr. Joshua Zaffos and the entire staff at Cornea Associates of Texas and at the Texas Health Surgery Center Park Hill. Thanks for the excellent care.
Fran Travis,
Haltom City
