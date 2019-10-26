How it took 28 women, 9 months and 600,000 tiles to bring this mural to Dickies Arena

Horses brought us the Old West, and that’s where to begin our city’s love affair with the new Dickies Arena.

A giant mosaic of wild horses — made of 600,000 tiles and crafted in Mexico by 28 women artists whose ancestors worked under Diego Rivera — spans the new city arena’s south facade and links the Cultural District to America’s frontier past.

“Los Caballos” is not like the other mosaic murals in Will Rogers Memorial Center, or even like the new $540 million city arena’s north mural of your usual Texas flags, longhorns and bluebonnets.

“The horse is the universal symbol of the West — it brought all races and cultures together,” said William Matthews, 70, of Denver, the California-hippie-turned-noted-Western-artist who painted “Los Caballos” in watercolor for the tilework by Mosaicos Venecianos in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

“The Great Plains was transformed when the Spanish brought the horse,” said Edward P. Bass, architect, developer and donor of at least $315 million to help build the arena, the third largest charity gift in Texas history according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

The horse brought American Indian nations the means to hunt, do battle and grow, he said.

In Mexico, assembling the mosaic took 28 artists, all women, working from December through August on a table 65 feet long, Matthews said.

“These are the people who do the very best work — they learned from the old masters,” Matthews said.

He called doing the mural a “dream come true.”

“I love the city — it’s one of the great cities in America, with the excitement of being an unapologetically Western city,” he said.

Alongside the mural, two 12-foot bronzes honor the Western cowboy and the Comanche.

The Comanches “were the ‘Lord of the Plains’ — they were the master horsemen,” Bass said during a media tour.

The bronzes are by Parker County artist “Buckeye” Blake, 73.

“This is a Western center,” Blake said.

“What better way to show that than to have two different cultures, both on horseback, depicting the history and not judging it?”

The more traditional north mural has its own message. It was crafted in Italy and designed by New York-based EverGreene Architectural Arts for the arena, designed by Washington-based arena architect David Schwarz.

The north mural depicts a cowgirl with three cowboys: white, African American and the Hispanic vaquero, the first cowboy.

The Old West was not as white as Jim Crow-era Hollywood movies.

“African Americans were extremely important — probably 25 percent of the people working the Chisholm Trall were African American,” Bass said.

“Then you have the vaquero — the tradition of horsemanship came through Spain and Mexico. The vaquero brought those traditions.”

The arena is lined with public art, down to the trim on balconies depicting Texas native grasses like bluestem and sideoats grama.

Artwork around the exterior depicts the various events inside the arena, from music to a circus tent. (The center is expected to draw the touring shows that had long used the 51-year-old Fort Worth Convention Center arena.)