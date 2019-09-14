Bob Wills, Willie and how Dallas nearly became Music City: It’s all in ‘Country’

Willie Nelson’s a star in Ken Burns’ ‘Country’ (trailer) Willie Nelson, Bob Wills and George Jones are among the Texans featured in 'Country,' an 8-part PBS documentary Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Willie Nelson, Bob Wills and George Jones are among the Texans featured in 'Country,' an 8-part PBS documentary

A 16-hour documentary on country music would have to include plenty of Texans, and Ken Burns “Country” does not disappoint.

Familiar Fort Worth friends such as Willie Nelson and Bob Wills are headliners in “Country,” (7 p.m. nightly, KERA/Channel 13 or pbs.org) and less well-known local stars such as Roger Miller and singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt have feature roles.

Wills’ combination fiddle-big-band sound on 1940s songs like “New San Antonio Rose” is known as “Western swing,” featured in the Monday night episode.

But it might have had another name.

“If they’d named it for the city where it started, it’d be the ‘Fort Worth sound,’ “ said Dayton Duncan, the New Hampshire-based writer and producer who worked with Burns on the eight-day documentary series.

Like Nashville and Bakersfield, Fort Worth has a role in “Country,” although not so much by name.

Nelson alone stars in three episodes, first as a young songwriter working his way to Nashville to sell songs like “Crazy,” and then as the leader of Texas’ music outlaws.

The ‘Country’ Wednesday night episode tells Nelson’s story of growing up an hour’s drive south of Fort Worth in the tiny farm town of Abbott, and how he went from Fort Worth and selling vacuum cleaners and encyclopedias to Nashville writing songs like “Crazy.”

“Willie is huge in our series,” Duncan said — “we cover his career, but we also have him talking about Bob Wills and Ernest Tubb,” another former Fort Worth resident who once sang from a pickup truck bed on Exchange Avenue.

Too big for one episode, Nelson also comes back in episodes Friday and particularly Saturday, when the focus shifts to singers like Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Texans like Guy Clark and Fort Worth native Van Zandt, whose grave in a cemetery near Eagle Mountain Lake still draws musicians today.

Yes, ‘Country’ stars plenty of women, too: Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire,

“One of the big stories of country music is how it was led by incredibly strong women from the get-go,” Duncan said, going back to the 1930s and the Carter Sisters.

Duncan also touched on Dallas’ pivotal role in country music history.

You might say Dallas played second fiddle.

In the early 1950s, the “Big D Jamboree” radio show on KRLD/1080 AM and Texas stars like Tubb and Lefty Frizzell were

, Decca Records executives thought about leaving Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry in favor of Texas.

When Decca executives decided to stay and build in Nashville, it was the beginning of what became “Music Row.”

“Nashvllle has become the center of the industry, but it was not the only center,” Duncan said.

“ ‘Music City” could have been Atlanta, or it could have been Dallas.”

In 2015, The Dallas Morning News columnist Robert Wilonsky quoted Dallas garage-band rocker and music historian David Dennard: “The city fathers wanted to support the opera and ballet, all the stuff that was snooty and upper-crusty. ... They thought it was trashy and didn’t see the opportunity to make Dallas a destination for country music. It’s as simple as that.”

Meanwhile, Dallas still became home to one of the ‘Country’ series’ best stories: the success of Mississippi-born Charley Pride, born the son of a Mississippi sharecropper and eventually country music’s best-selling African American star.

Pride is featured in the Thursday episode.

Texans rule again Saturday, when Nelson, Jennings and Emmylou Harris are featured along with the story of how Tennessee singer Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” in 1973, 20 years before Whitney Houston made it the best-selling record ever for a female vocalist.

That’s also the night when ‘Country’ tells the tragic story of Texas-born George Jones, forced to sing by a drunken and physically abusive father and later a alcoholic prone to skipping shows.

There’s more. But it would take a lot more than 16 hours.