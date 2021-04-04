Opinion Nobody in Texas is asking to ban all guns. We just want common sense from leaders

The Second Amendment does not give anyone absolute permission to own any weapon that exists. AP

Public schools foster racism

Systemic racism is alive and well in our public school system. Failure in math and English is rampant in minority school districts. This is the biggest obstacle for breaking the cycle of poverty. Minorities are systematically forced into underperforming schools with no choice. Most minority families do not have a realistic alternative.

If we really want to solve the social and economic differences between ethnic groups, we need to start with reform of our public school system.

- Ricardo O. Schulz, Fort Worth

Fast train trips would be great

Wednesday’s front-page story, “With US serious about high-speed rail, Texas could be near head of line,” was interesting. It will probably never happen in my lifetime, but I have always wished for a high-speed rail system serving our area.

It would be a dream to be able to hop on a fast train and go visit Galveston on a day trip or go down to Padre Island for a few days without wearing yourself out on that very long drive.

- Linda Vann, Euless

We need sane gun measures

Every time a Democrat is elected president, Americans buy more semi-automatic weapons. Every time there is a mass murder event, Americans buy more semi-automatic weapons. Every time a gun control advocate proposes sensible gun control and ownership laws, Americans buy more weapons.

Gov. Greg Abbott wants to declare Texas a “Second Amendment sanctuary state,” even as 85% of Americans support background checks on all gun sales, 79% support background checks at gun shows and private sales and 64% of Republicans support a ban on assault-style weapons.

More than 100 Americans die from a gun every day. Americans want their representatives to do what they were elected to do: follow the will of most constituents and pass these measures.

- Victoria Kemp, Granbury

We just want common sense

Fort Worth has to elect a mayor to advocate for commonsense gun safety measures. It starts here for us.

- Sandra Soria, Fort Worth

Immigration problem complex

A March 25 letter to the editor (9A) had the correct subheadline — “No simple immigration fix” — but the text was disingenuous. The U.S. takes in more legal immigrants than any other country. Legal immigrants have a reasonable path to citizenship that has worked well for many years.

What is happening on our southern border is a humanitarian crisis caused by the administration’s failure to understand more than one dimension of the immigration problem. President Joe Biden and his advisers are OK with the significant collateral human damage caused by their anti-Donald Trump policies, just as long as large numbers of these immigrants make it across our border illegally. The collateral damage includes human trafficking, drug trafficking, rape, murder and abandoned innocent children.

- Chris Sanford, Burleson

Look at the bigger picture

John M. Crisp’s “Have we lost the battle on climate change?” (March 31, 11A) sounded like something I would have written five or six years ago. I thought climate change depended on my personal actions, until I realized that broader systemic change is necessary. Our personal carbon footprints play a role in changing the culture, but the massive change to our energy systems requires a movement.

That movement needs your voice telling your representatives that climate solutions matter to you. Organizations such as Citizens’ Climate Lobby empower everyday citizens to speak up about measures such as carbon pricing. Your voice makes a difference.

- Breanna Cooke, Dallas

Texas can lead on climate

As noted in the March 19 front-page story, “Lawmakers in Austin clash over electricity repricing, customer impact after winter storm,” Texas legislators are enacting regulations to protect the grid from severe weather events like the one in February. However, they can and should do more.

Most researchers have concluded that greenhouse gas emissions contribute to these unprecedented weather events. We need to unleash Texas innovation to reduce carbon emissions. House Concurrent Resolution 22 asks legislators to recognize the scientific consensus that human-caused climate change is real and to support measures to reduce emissions. Encourage your representative to support it.

- Daniel DeWilde, Fort Worth