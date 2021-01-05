Opinion Sen. Ted Cruz: You are playing a dangerous game, and history will remember the truth

Sen. Ted Cruz knows Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election fair and square. Associated Press file photo

Together, we can fix policing

The Dec. 30 opinion column by Jermaine Harris should be republished on your front page. (11A, “Black police officers — like me — can play a critical role in reform”) Harris, a Black front-line supervisor with the Chicago Police Department, issues an incredible challenge to all Black police officers, which needs more exposure: It is a call to police officers to become more involved in their communities.

Harris does not blame anybody in particular for the past, but instead challenges every Black officer to capture this moment that will reshape policing forever.

I can’t change the past, but I want to move forward with more minorities joining our police forces. I will always show respect to any officer, regardless of skin color. I hope we can all get there soon.

- Mike Larose, Granbury

Cruz is taking a big risk

As an American and a lifelong Texan, I am horrified by Sen. Ted Cruz’s vow to fight the will of the American people by refusing to vote to certify the results of a fair and free election. (Jan. 3, 2A, “Cruz says he won’t certify Electoral College votes that cement Biden’s win”)

This is a dangerous precedent that undermines the foundation of the republic. There is absolutely no evidence of widespread voter fraud, as election experts, legislatures and the Department of Justice have repeatedly affirmed. To object based on the unfounded claims of a power-hungry wannabe dictator, Cruz is contributing to the potential destruction of our democracy.

If he continues, he will be reviled in history as someone who sought power at the expense of his country and fellow citizens.

- Shae Adams, Fort Worth

Real Christian care for the weak

Bud Kennedy’s Dec. 20 column posed the question of why Christian evangelicals so strongly support President Donald Trump. (1B, “In Texas, evangelical Republicans rally to keep Trump”) Studies show that Christian evangelicals are largely Republican. When Trump talked bigotry, tax cuts and packing the Supreme Court with pro-life judges, evangelicals heard what they wanted.

Never confuse this group with devout Christians who take biblical teachings seriously and whose motivation is different. They act with compassion toward the poor and the vulnerable. They recognize the stranger in our land.

- Loveta Eastes, Benbrook

Trump best man for the times

As I read Jonathan Bernstein’s New Year’s Day column on the state of America, (11A, “Believe it or not, some good came about in 2020 politics”) I thought: We now have vaccines for the coronavirus. Operation Warp Speed worked. Any other administration would still be having meetings to decide whether we need a vaccine.

President Donald Trump moved the economy to increase employment and income at all levels, lowered taxes, supported law enforcement, protected our religious freedom, protected a strong military and respected life.

Trump, his family and all of us who supported him were maligned by the media, but his administration moved us forward. Thank you, President Trump.

- Roger A. Shewmake, Haslet