There’s never been a year like 2020. There’s never been a better time to say thank you

Dear readers,

The boxes stacked against one wall of my office tell the story of 2020.

They contain gallon jugs of hand sanitizer, tubs of disinfectant wipes, surgical masks, KN95 masks, latex gloves and, yes, toilet paper.

Then there are the boxes of protective headgear, safety glasses, gas masks and bullet-resistant vests.

COVID-19 and the civil rights protests after the death of George Floyd are the stories that have defined 2020.

They also define the dedication of your news team here at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Every day reporters and videographers risk their health to, as safely as possible, go into the field and bring important news to you about the pandemic. News that can keep you safe and help you make decisions about how to live your life. News that holds our leaders accountable.

For weeks on end last spring, they were on the streets of Fort Worth, Arlington and Dallas to cover the unrest that followed Floyd’s death.They allowed important voices to be heard and exposed the darkness of racism. They held those charged with keeping us safe accountable, but they also let you know when they got things right.

Again, they did this at their own risk. Three Star-Telegram journalists now know what it’s like to be tear-gassed. Two were amid smoke bombs set off by police. One was nearly arrested, simply for doing her job.

As we close out 2020, I am thankful for our news team. And I’m honored to work with them.

Without your support, the impactful journalism this team produces would not be possible. Work like our project that showed why people in Fort Worth’s 76104 ZIP code die younger than anywhere else in the state, which prompted the United Way of Tarrant County to target those neighborhoods for help.

Your support of the Star-Telegram, through your subscription and your readership, matters. I look forward to our continued relationship.

As I look ahead to 2021, I am encouraged. We’re now writing about the delivery of vaccines, which will begin to put COVID-19 in our rear-view mirror. The future is bright for Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the surrounding area as we continue to grow and attract new businesses and new people.

Please know that — thanks to your support — the Fort Worth Star-Telegram will be a strong and relevant voice for our community as we deal with both the challenges and opportunities ahead.

We’d also like to hear from you about the stories you think we should cover in 2021. I invite you to share your ideas here.

And speaking of opportunities, I’d like to offer you the opportunity to help someone in need during this difficult time, if you are able. The Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund is collecting donations to provide food for families in need this holiday season.

You may make a donation here or send a check to Goodfellows, Box 1870 Fort Worth, TX 76101. Thank you for supporting the Goodfellow Fund.

I wish you safe and healthy holiday celebrations and all the best in 2021.