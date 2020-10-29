Opinion Fort Worth needs to follow San Antonio, Houston, other Texas cities’ lead with rodeo

May we return to character again

Four years ago, faced with a Democratic candidate with extensive baggage, we narrowly elected an angry political novice who promised to re-establish a “greatness” this country never really lost.

Many who voted for him hoped his demagogic tendencies would be mellowed by the weight of the responsibility of the office. Instead, he has demonstrated total disregard for the norms of presidential leadership: concern for all citizens, respect of others in government, adherence to the rule of law, firmness against foreign adversaries and commitment to our allies.

I pray for a return to presidents with character suitable for the office.

- Paul Park, Fort Worth

Fort Worth deserves its own rodeo

So, we can experience rodeo in San Antonio, Houston, San Angelo and Odessa this year but not in Fort Worth? (Oct. 17, 1A, “Stock Show canceled due to COVID-19”) City leaders should have found a way to make it happen.

This is no longer “Cowtown.” Adults are not even allowed to make their own decisions. Have no fear, city leaders will make them for you.

- Margaret Davis, Weatherford

Texas needs to learn a COVID-19 lesson

After a recent visit to New Mexico, I was embarrassed to be a Texan. In New Mexico, masks are required in public spaces at all times. Violators are fined. Everyone wore a mask, making me and my wife feel secure enough to go out in public.

We were able to enjoy safe shopping for the first time in months. Restaurants are being trained and certified in safe practices by the state and are keeping track of guests to aid in contact tracing.

We could get back to something closer to “normal” if our governor had the guts to protect us all.

- Bob Allen, Fort Worth

Bring back the fast food ads?

Never in my wildest dreams would I have wished for a return to those blissful times when advertisements from car dealers, fast food chains and Big Pharma ruled the local TV airwaves. The tsunami of nausea-inducing political advertising will accomplish nothing more than to create an atmosphere of distrust for the eventual winners.

- Bill Jesberg, Grapevine

COVID-19 still front-page news

More than 230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and the Star-Telegram relegated the story “US sets COVID-19 record amid new surge in cases” to Page 16A on Sunday.

Certainly, the story “In plain sight: They searched for her killer for 46 years; it turns out the suspect was living among them”) about Carla Walker was appropriately placed on the front page, but room could have been made for this essential information about the pandemic.

The Star-Telegram also put the story “Trump admin last year shut down vaccine safety office” on 11A that day. As a 68-year-old with lung disease, I think you are keeping critical information from your readership.

- Judith Myers Stricklin, Arlington

Trump merged and reorganized office

The story “Trump admin last year shut down vaccine safety office” in Sunday’s Star-Telegram is a perfect example of the anti-President Donald Trump bias of the liberal media.

The headline implies that the office no longer exists. The fact is that it was reorganized and its functions were merged with another office, as the fifth paragraph of the story states. The New York Times and the Star-Telegram framed this news deceptively.

- Hans Wasner, North Richland Hills