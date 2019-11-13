Families need more time in tragic cases such as infant Tinslee Lewis’ heart defect

There’s no probable outcome to the Tinslee Lewis case that isn’t unrelentingly sad.

Tinslee is the Fort Worth infant who has spent every day of her nine months in the Cook Children’s intensive care unit. She has a rare heart defect, among other problems, and doctors have concluded there is no hope for recovery. Her condition is fatal, they say, and the life-support measures keeping her alive are actually prolonging her suffering.

Her family, quite understandably, is not ready to let go. They’re willing to attempt to duplicate her care at home, a monumental task even for highly trained medical workers. Their commitment is worthy, even heroic, but if Cook Children’s officials genuinely believe Tinslee would only continue to suffer, they have a duty to act as they have.

Texas’ law on life support questions is designed for these intently difficult cases. Life must be fiercely protected, but futile suffering must be minimized, too. In Tinslee’s case, medical professionals at Cook Children’s believe her treatment is causing her pain.

They’ve consulted nearly 20 other hospitals, including top pediatric institutions, and none have disagreed. When that many experts concur, it’s time to pay attention.

TEXAS LAW

Under Texas law, a hospital, having determined that life-sustaining treatment is what’s keeping a patient with a fatal condition alive, can give a family 10 days’ notice that it will remove treatment. In that period, the family can seek another facility to care for their loved one. It’s a compromise aimed at an otherwise intractable dispute.

That’s not to say the dispute-resolution process is perfect. The 10-day clock is too short for such a serious task. Past efforts in the Legislature to lengthen the period have failed, though, as some political activists demand that families’ wishes be respected no matter what, even if that means years more of futile care and false hopes.

Starting the clock on removing care is a last step, and hospitals often wait months before taking it. And even then, courts often step in to lengthen the period; a judge did so Sunday in Tinslee’s case. So, lawmakers should clearly extend the timeframe, perhaps to 21 days or even 45, as the Senate briefly voted to do this year. (The bill was later changed and was never considered in the House.)

It’s important, if painful, to recognize that the time period is not to allow for a last-gasp miracle, welcome as that might be. It’s to see if a true medical difference of opinion will emerge, and if not, to give the family time to come to grips with their loved one’s true situation.

Ten days isn’t enough. But it can’t go on indefinitely, either.

COST: A DIFFICULT ISSUE

Underlying these cases is a question so touchy, it’s hard to bring up: cost. Life-supporting care is extraordinarily expensive, and health-care resources are finite. We don’t know who’s paying for Tinslee’s care, but if it’s Cook Children’s, extending that care draws away charitable resources that could help many other children.

But the ultimate question is how to minimize suffering and pain for all involved. In Tinslee’s case, there’s no reason to believe her outcome will change.

In this case, Cook Children’s officials have done their part. Lawmakers need to do theirs to make difficult situations a bit easier.

And we should all hope that Tinslee and her family find peace.