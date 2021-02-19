Dealing with busted pipes, water damage? U-Haul offers free storage to Texas residents

U-Haul is offering free self-storage and U-Box container usage up to 30 days to Texas residents who have been impacted by the historic winter storms and power outages. U-Haul

If you’re one of the unlucky ones dealing with water damage from a busted pipe or other winter storm calamities there is an option to help you through the mess.

U-Haul is offering free self-storage and U-Box container usage up to 30 days to Texas residents impacted by the historic winter storms and power outages.

This will help anyone forced to remove furniture or other items out of the way of water damage.

The federal disaster relief assistance program covers the 171 company-owned and -operated storage facilities in Texas.

“Folks are facing severe water damage in some instances, and we want to offer every one of our Texas neighbors in need a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month,” U-Haul Area District Vice President Matt Merrill said in a release. “We have the expertise and infrastructure to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

The U-Box portable storage containers include 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity. They can be filled at U-Haul facilities and stored in secure warehouses.