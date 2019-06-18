‘Water-loaded downbursts’ are possible Wednesday following 3 Tarrant tornadoes Sunday

Storm raises the roof near downtown Fort Worth A building near St. Louis Avenue south of downtown loses its roof to the 60 mph-plus wind in a Sunday thunderstorm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A building near St. Louis Avenue south of downtown loses its roof to the 60 mph-plus wind in a Sunday thunderstorm.

These unpredictable early summer thunderstorms just won’t go away.

On Sunday, an EF-1 tornado struck Arlington and 2 EF-0 twisters also touched down — one over Eagle Mountain Lake and another in north Fort Worth. National Weather Service teams were still determining Tuesday if other damage from Sunday’s storms was caused by straight-line winds or more small tornadoes.

Forecasters are saying we have another shot at storms overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday (1 on a scale of 5) and a slight risk on Wednesday (2 on scale of 5.)

“There could be some severe storms tonight west of Fort Worth but the severe threat for the Metroplex looks like it will be on Wednesday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Villanueva.

With the Wednesday storms, the Storm Prediction Center said the “primary severe threat will be water-loaded downbursts but some hail is also possible.”

The National Weather Service describes downbursts as “powerful winds that descend from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly once they hit the ground. These winds can easily cause damage similar to that of an EF-0 (65-85mph winds) or even EF-1 (86-110 mph winds) tornado, and are sometimes misinterpreted as tornadoes.”

There will be more storm chances this weekend but the Climate Prediction Center’s eight-14-day outlook shows warmer temperatures and drier weather toward the end of the month.

Most of this morning activity should be confined mainly west of US HWY 281. For late this afternoon/tonight, storms are forecast to re-develop. There is a hail severe threat. There remains a high degree of uncertainty in exactly where storms will occur. Stay tuned! #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/vCtjdCbgMP — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) June 18, 2019

@NWSFortWorth Over Eagle Mountain lake around 3 pm pic.twitter.com/N3rv10MLmL — Zach Clements (@zroo92) June 16, 2019

City crews, including Public Works and Transportation, have been out in full force, working to remove debris and reopen roads. The City’s Action Center is fully staffed and ready to help with all resident concerns. Please call 817-459-6777 for assistance. https://t.co/niWL8a8c0o pic.twitter.com/kFtpv5Ax9k — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) June 17, 2019