Weather
‘Water-loaded downbursts’ are possible Wednesday following 3 Tarrant tornadoes Sunday
Storm raises the roof near downtown Fort Worth
These unpredictable early summer thunderstorms just won’t go away.
On Sunday, an EF-1 tornado struck Arlington and 2 EF-0 twisters also touched down — one over Eagle Mountain Lake and another in north Fort Worth. National Weather Service teams were still determining Tuesday if other damage from Sunday’s storms was caused by straight-line winds or more small tornadoes.
Forecasters are saying we have another shot at storms overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday.
The Storm Prediction Center has the Dallas-Fort Worth area under a marginal risk for severe storms Tuesday (1 on a scale of 5) and a slight risk on Wednesday (2 on scale of 5.)
“There could be some severe storms tonight west of Fort Worth but the severe threat for the Metroplex looks like it will be on Wednesday,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Villanueva.
With the Wednesday storms, the Storm Prediction Center said the “primary severe threat will be water-loaded downbursts but some hail is also possible.”
The National Weather Service describes downbursts as “powerful winds that descend from a thunderstorm and spread out quickly once they hit the ground. These winds can easily cause damage similar to that of an EF-0 (65-85mph winds) or even EF-1 (86-110 mph winds) tornado, and are sometimes misinterpreted as tornadoes.”
There will be more storm chances this weekend but the Climate Prediction Center’s eight-14-day outlook shows warmer temperatures and drier weather toward the end of the month.
Comments