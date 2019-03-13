Update: 81 mph winds toss planes, damage buildings in DFW, leaving 88,000 without power

Straight-line winds up to 81 mph left a trail of damage Wednesday morning across North Texas.
At Grand Prairie Municipal Airport, not far from where the 81 mph wind gust was reported, small planes were blown around the tarmac.
There was also damage to an Amazon building near the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to news reports. The National Weather Service said a 78 mph wind gust was reported at DFW Airport with sustained winds of 63 mph at 4:53 am.
In Johnson County, damage was scattered across the county from homes in Godley to Cleburne, where one woman was injured when storms knocked over a modular home.
At the Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, a wind gust of 75 mph was reported 4:27 a.m. Storm sirens sounded in west Fort Worth because of the strong winds.
National Weather Service meteorologist Ted Ryan said there had been no confirmed tornadoes.
Sirens also were went off in Richland Hills and Grand Prairie because of the strong storms.
“We’ve had reports of 18-wheelers blown over in Wise County,” said NWS meteorologist Steve Fano.
A severe thunderstorm watch was canceled for North and Central Texas as the storms moved into East Texas. Rain should end by mid-morning in Tarrant County.
A wind advisory will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m. as winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, according to the NWS office in Fort Worth.
To the west of Fort Worth along the Interstate 20 corridor toward Abilene, a high wind warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. where winds will blow from 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
As of 9:30 a.m., Oncor reported more than 88,000 residents without power in Tarrant and Dallas counties because of the storms that raced through North Texas.
