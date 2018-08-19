School begins this week in Dallas-Fort Worth. Don’t count on the rain stopping yet

Rain, Rain go away — or stick around, based on our recent extreme rainfall drought numbers in the DFW metroplex — is a song some children might have been humming this past weekend. Spotty showers put a damper on some weekend plans before most school districts in Tarrant County head back to school on Monday.

“One unusual thing is happening in our weather this week. A cold front is going to push through on Monday,” said Matt Bishop, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Birdville ISD, Burleson ISD, Carroll ISD, Castleberry ISD, Crowley ISD, Eagle Mountain Saginaw ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD, Lake Worth ISD and White Settlement ISD will all be back to business on Monday. Too bad we can’t say the same for our weather pattern.

“A few showers first thing tomorrow (Monday) morning as the cold front push through,” Bishop said. “It won’t cool us down much. Instead of highs around 98 or 99 it’ll knock us down a few degrees to 94 to 95.”

The cold front — and small chance of rain — will move into the area around 8 a.m. on Monday.

However, the rain will get out of our area fairly quickly and the day will become mostly sunny with lower humidity as the day progresses. Highs will be in the mid 90s with northwest winds blowing at about 5 to 10 mph.

Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s and winds will remain steady at 5 to 10 mph, but those cooler winds will begin blowing in from the north.





“Monday through Wednesday will feel pretty good for August as the cold front lingers around our area,” Bishop said. “We will begin to warm later in the week.”

Tuesday we’ll see the clouds move out of the area — with the drier air staying place — and have clear and sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Winds will be blowing in from the northeast 5 to 10 mph. As night falls on Tuesday it will remain mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s and winds will stay steady blowing out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays’ daytime forecast will be identical, mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Each night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s.

“Going into the weekend you should begin to feel the heat as the humidity sets back in,” said Bishop. “We will have heat indexes in the lower triple digits by the weekend.”

If you’ve got weekend plans after your kids first full week of school you’ll have some nice, but hot weather on Saturday and Sunday.

Each day will be hot with highs in the upper 90s. However, the nights will be more pleasant with mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 70s.