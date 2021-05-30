Storms moving in just in time for Memorial Day. What it could mean for holiday plans.

North Texans should expect chances of heavy rain as they recognize Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service.

Those west of Interstate 35 should expect storms moving in from the west with the chance of heavy rain in the morning, with those storms dissipating as they move west of the I-35 corridor. Another round of storms in the evening is expected to bring wet weather to those east of the corridor.

The weather service predicts a 40% chance of rain Monday afternoon and evening in the Fort Worth area, with chances increasing to 70% overnight Monday along with the possibility of severe storms and heavy rainfall.

The weather could bring lake closures, too, limiting the plans of folks who want to go for a lake swim or take their boats out.

Benbrook Lake is closed along with Mustang Park, Bear Creek Campground and Rocky Creek Park. They have been closed since Thursday due to high water levels at the lake, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Fort Worth.

Murrell Park at Grapevine Lake is also partially closed due to flooding, according to the Corps of Engineers.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Joe Pool Lake will remain open as long as boat slips are accessible, but if waters rise to a level that makes them inaccessible, Lynn Creek Marina will be closed.

The rainy pattern is expected to continue through the week as the calendar turns to June. There is a 60% chance of scattered thunderstorms early Tuesday followed by a 40% chance Tuesday night. Rain chances hover between 40% and 50% daily through next weekend, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will remain relatively cool for this time of year, with highs in the lower to mid-80s and lows in the upper 60s throughout the week.