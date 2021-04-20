Leave the shorts, sandals at home. Frost advisory in forecast for Tarrant County.

For a short time, North Texans had better leave the shorts and sandals at home.

A strong cold front arrived Tuesday in Tarrant County and North Texas, bringing with it strong north winds, some gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures will remain steady or fall slightly during the day.

There’s no rain in this cold front, but a frost advisory and freeze warning are in the forecast for Tarrant County and most of the other North Texas counties.

Tarrant and Dallas counties are included in the frost advisory, which goes into effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Temperatures could go as low as 33 in some neighborhoods of Tarrant and Dallas counties as meteorologists are alerting residents to protect tender plants and other vegetation from the cold.

In counties to the north and northwest of Fort Worth, a freeze warning will be in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 am. Wednesday as temperatures will drop to 30. Those counties in the freeze warning include Montague, Cooke, Jack, Wise, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker and Eastland.

The last freeze in the area was on Feb. 20, when it was 22 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

On average, the latest annual freeze in North Texas falls on March 12, according to NWS statistics.

“This is an unseasonably strong cold front,” said meteorologist Patricia Sanchez at the NWS in Fort Worth on Tuesday. “But it should start to warm up by Wednesday afternoon.”

Daytime high on Wednesday should be in lower 60s. North Texans will wake up Thursday morning to temperatures in the upper 40s.

And then here come the rain chances.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night and a 70 percent chance on Friday.

Sanchez said the rain will be widespread in North Texas and some severe weather will be possible.