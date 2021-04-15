Forecast: Showers and storms coming to North Texas ahead of cold front Thursday, Friday

North Texans could see showers and storms Thursday afternoon and up to Friday evening, when a cold front will push storms out and usher in cooler temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The service in Fort Worth tweeted that significant amounts of hail have already shown up in Stephens County, about an hour and a half west of downtown Fort Worth, leading to accumulation.

Stephens County has a severe weather warning in effect, including Breckenridge, Caddo and Crystal Falls.

Severe weather is likely in counties southwest of McLennan County on Thursday, with a possibility of severe weather south of McLennan County on Friday. Large hail is the main threat.

Strong, scattered storms are possible in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

In the DFW Metroplex, the National Weather Service forecasts a Saturday high of 66 and a Sunday high of 67, with temperatures as low as 45 on Sunday.

