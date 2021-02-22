Fort Worth, Arlington ISDs see storm damage. Here’s how other North Texas schools fared

After last week’s winter storm, some north Texas school districts closed Monday and Tuesday to continue repairs while others had minimal damages that allowed for quick fixes. Here are the districts still closed and those that opened Monday.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth schools will resume online and in-person classes Wednesday with the exception of three campuses that will not open because of damage. Fort Worth schools are closed through Tuesday as officials assess damage and make repairs.

The three campuses that will not open for in-person classes are:

Bonnie Brae Elementary

Tanglewood Elementary

Westpark Elementary

These schools will be online until at least Friday, according to a press release. Officials have not said when these campuses will open for in-person classes.

If your child has has internet issues or doesn’t have a device, parents Bonnie Brae should email Naomi.Salas@fwisd.org for assistance. Tanglewood parents should email Dana.McKenzie@fwisd.org and Westpark parents should email Kendall.Condit@fwisd.org.

Arlington ISD

Arlington officials canceled classes through Tuesday after 26 of its campuses were damaged. The goal was to reopen all campuses on Thursday. After damage assessment, officials concluded on Monday that nine of its campuses might not re-open for in-person instruction on time due to major flood damage or broken boilers.

All of the other schools are expected to open Thursday for in-person classes, but classes will resume online on Wednesday for everyone.

Officials hope to have reopening dates for the nine campuses on Wednesday.

The campuses that won’t reopen on Thursday are:

Lamar High School

Martin High School

Sam Houston High School

Dunn Elementary

Morton Elementary

Thornton Elementary

West Elementary

Wood Elementary

Administrative Building — Annex 5

Mansfield ISD

After assessing all of its campuses, Mansfield officials concluded there was no major damage to its campuses and resumed classes Monday.

Keller ISD

Keller schools opened Monday for both in-person and remote learning after water leaks and extended power outages at some buildings. Officials said maintenance workers were quickly able to fix the damages.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

H-E-B schools opened Monday after officials said maintenance workers prepared buildings well against storm damage and repaired isolated problems. School officials did not immediately provide specifics on what was damaged.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD buildings had burst pipes, internet outages, flooding and no water on its campuses, but they reopened Monday with the exception of Heritage Middle School, which had major flooding.

Birdville ISD

Birdville ISD resumed classes Monday after there was minimal damage to its facilities and campuses.