Fort Worth museum floods after pipes burst; staff reviews damage and begins salvage

Water from sprinklers and pipes broken by low temperatures damaged sections of the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the institution said Wednesday.

Water flooded the museum school, the academy of digital learning laboratory, the museum store, parts of DinoLabs and offices. No students were in the building at the time and no collections items were harmed, the museum said.

“Our museum experienced this once-in-a-generation event with significant flooding,” Doug Roberts, the museum’s chief public engagement officer, wrote in a statement. “The staff in the building jumped into action to stop the water and save equipment from damage, but it is going to take a long time to clean up.”

Employees of the museum at 1600 Gendy St. were trying Wednesday to determine the extent of the damage and salvage as much as possible.