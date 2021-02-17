When will Texas, Fort Worth get power back? Questions linger as people wait in cold

When Fort Worth and Texans will regain power remains clouded.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, a nonprofit corporation that manages the state’s flow of electricity, did not offer an exact timeline of when power will be restored during a Wednesday call with reporters.

The best-case scenario?

“The best case at this point is that today or tomorrow we’re able to at least get back down to the point where all of the consumers are experiencing outages that are no longer than, say, 30 minutes to an hour at a time,” said Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations. “So, we’re actually rotating through people.”

He cautioned: “I don’t think it’s likely that we’re going to have enough available, based on our forecast and the information we’re getting in from the generators, that we’re going to have everybody back on today or before at least the morning peak tomorrow.

When power comes back is dependent on when generators can come back online, Woodfin said. The amount of power generated in the state could also increase as temperatures warm.

“So it’s really about making sure we’re balancing that supply and demand and trying to do that as quickly as possible,” he said.

