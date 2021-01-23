Thunderstorms bringing hail, fog, heavy winds possible Sunday night in North Texas

Possibly strong storms are expected across North Texas on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. They could produce large hail, heavy winds and dense fog, and there’s also a possibly for tornadoes along developing squall lines. National Weather Service in Fort Worth

The Dallas-Fort Worth region is expected to see another overcast day Sunday, with bursts of drizzle, before stronger storms in the night that could possibly bring hail, damaging winds and fog, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a possibility, too, of tornadoes within certain squall lines in North Texas.

It was cloudy and gray on Saturday, with a high of around 55, the weather service forecast shows. Heading into Sunday, a warm front is expected to move through the region from the south, a “slightly abnormal” circumstance in January that could lead to more humid conditions and storms, according to Matt Stalley, a weather service meteorologist.

There’s a chance for slight drizzle after midnight on Sunday, according to the weather service forecast, and there will also be “widespread dense fog.” A hazardous weather outlook issued by the weather service warns dense fog in areas of North Texas could reduce visibility to a half-mile at times.

This fog, the alert notes, could continue through Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

There should be mainly periods of light drizzle during the day Sunday, Stalley said. Stronger storms could occur as early as 5 or 6 p.m., he said, “but more likely it’s gonna be probably after 9 or 10 p.m.”

“There’s certainly a chance that some storms could become strong or severe during that time window on Sunday night,” Stalley said.

DFW residents, he advised, should check the forecast on Sunday night and make sure they have a way to receive weather warnings before they go to bed.

The hazardous weather outlook notes the main hazards on Sunday night will be large hail and heavy gusts of wind. There could also be brief tornadoes embedded in developing squall lines, according to the alert.

Stalley said this type of weather is possible anywhere across North Texas, but “I wouldn’t go so far as to call it likely.”

Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 66, according to the weather service forecast.