Ark? Forecasters say no, but lots of chances for light rain for days in North Texas

There is no need to hurry with that ark you’ve been building in North Texas, even though there’s a chance of rain in the forecast every day for the next week.

Forecasters say there are lots of chances for light rain.

A cold front passed through Tarrant County on Tuesday, bringing a 50 percent of showers, but most of that will be in southern Tarrant County.

By the time next week rolls around, North Texans could see more than an inch of rain on the ground in some neighborhoods, less in some Tarrant County communities.

Severe weather is not expected on Tuesday in Tarrant County, but some showers or isolated thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rains.

“Rain chances will be high, but the totals will be low,” said meteorologist David Bonnette with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth on Tuesday.

The high on Tuesday should be about 55, and North Texans will wake up Wednesday morning to temperatures in the mid-40s.

Daytime temperatures on Wednesday will in the low 50s, but high temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the 60s.

Morning temperatures for the rest of the week should be in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Weather forecasters say widespread rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week, and some localized flooding may occur in the heavier storms or showers.

Here are the rain chances for the rest of the week from the NWS in Fort Worth:

▪ 40 percent Wednesday

▪ 20 percent Thursday

▪ 30 percent Friday

▪ 20 percent Saturday

▪ 50 percent Sunday

▪ 60 percent Monday