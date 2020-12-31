These North Texas counties could have a snowy New Year

Several North and Central Texas counties could have a snowy New Year, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Eastland, Stephens and Young counties are under a winter storm warning. Those counties should expect freezing rain early in the day Thursday, with the possibility of heavy snow accumulating to about 2 to 4 inches into the night.

Parker, Wise, Hood, Erath, Hamilton, Lampasas, Mills, Montague, Comanche, Palo Pinto, Jack, Somervell and Clay counties are under a winter weather advisory, with the possibility of up to 2 inches of snow in the evening and night.

In the Fort Worth area, some snow may mix in with rain as far east as the I-35 corridor, but no accumulation is expected, according to the weather service.

A flash flood watch also is in effect for portions of North and Central Texas through 6 p.m. Thursday. The watch covers areas east of I-35, where additional rain totals of 2-4 inches are possible, the weather service said.