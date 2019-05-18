Storms bring heavy rains, hail and flooding to DFW

Heavy rain brings flooding in Fort Worth Thunderstorms and severe weather caused rain, hail and possible tornadoes in DFW on Saturday. Heavy rainfall was in the forecast for North Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thunderstorms and severe weather caused rain, hail and possible tornadoes in DFW on Saturday. Heavy rainfall was in the forecast for North Texas.

Heavy rains brought flash flooding in the Fort Worth area Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms entered DFW.

Two inches of rain had already fallen as of 12:40 p.m., causing excessive water runoff, the National Weather Service of Fort Worth said.





The Fort Worth Fire department responded to a number of water rescue calls in Fort Worth on Hawks Landing Road, Rancho Canyon Way, in the 10100 block of Indian Mound Road, on McCart Avenue near Westcreek Drive, on Blue Mound Road near North Highway 287 and in the 100 block of Lancaster Avenue.

A flash flood warning remained in effect until 4:45 p.m. for southeastern Tarrant County.

At 1:12 p.m., DFW airport reported wind gusts up to 62 mph. The weather service also reported small hail in Dallas and Tarrant County.

At 2:45 p.m., severe weather for Tarrant County was calming down while the eastern portion of the Metroplex was still dealing with heavy rains and possible hail.





As of 5 p.m., about 1,000 people in Fort Worth did not have power, after storms knocked down power lines and flooded streets. In Dallas, 35,000 people were without power, according to Oncor.

Flooding could continue to be an issue through the afternoon due to the heavy rainfall, said National Weather Service meteorologist Patricia Sanchez.





Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where a 62 mph wind gust was recorded, was experiencing inbound flight delays of 2 hours and 37 minutes, and departure delays of 2 hours, according to FlightAware.

A tornado watch for the eastern half of North Texas, including Tarrant and Dallas counties, was in effect until 5 p.m. A separate tornado watch remained in effect until 8 p.m. for parts of Central and East Texas.





Multiple vehicles stalled on Northwest Highway and Loop 12 in Dallas. DON’T DRIVE THRU HIGH WATER! Thanks to Travis Hale for the photo. pic.twitter.com/Y4CnIrKEDy — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) May 18, 2019

Flooding at Gilmore Creek near Eagle Mountain in Fort Worth TX! ⁦@wfaaweather⁩ ⁦@StephanieAbrams⁩ pic.twitter.com/HVEcLWOqZ6 — Monty (@go4monty) May 18, 2019

We want to remind everyone to stay alert, as severe weather continues to impact many areas of the state. Please exercise caution on the road, especially at night, and be sure to check for watches and warnings in your area at https://t.co/DLJ2ZSnvg1. #tadd #txwx — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) May 18, 2019

Severe Flooding at the Haslet Community Park, very rarely seen. HFR28 pic.twitter.com/YydKUAInwE — Haslet Fire Rescue (@HasletFire28) May 18, 2019