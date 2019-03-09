Storms cause damage in North Texas, and more severe weather is expected soon

Severe thunderstorms brought hail and strong wind through Dallas-Fort Worth early Saturday morning, and more storms are expected early next week.

The storms hit the area between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wind gusts up to 50 mph caused pockets of damage in the Metroplex, especially in Mesquite, said Dallas-Fort Worth National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Fano.

At about 6:35 a.m., bricks were ripped off a church in Mesquite and several roofs were damaged.

The largest hail in the area was reported in Fort Worth, measuring in at a half dollar size, or 1.25 inches.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain Sunday, Fano said, but expect more storms on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning could bring strong to severe storms with high winds and possible hail.

“It’s difficult to assess the tornado threat, but as we’re getting into this time of year, there’s never a zero risk of tornadoes,” Fano said. “I wouldn’t say the tornado threat is zero as we head into this next storm system.”

In Fort Worth, free text alerts are available from the Office of Emergency Management or by texting your zip code to 888777 or by registering online at nixle.com. Various weather apps that you can download on your phone are also available.

Pea sized hail but up to 3/4 in. just passed through Oak Point area near Hwy. 380. 5:05am. Trained spotter. @NWSFortWorth pic.twitter.com/TDzgAEn8zf — Will Cook (@WillScottCook) March 9, 2019

“All we heard was a loud BOOM!” Chamberlain Place residents describe the moment that strong storm winds left a trail of damage thru their Mesquite neighborhood @wfaa pic.twitter.com/joHajyMzVq — tvtomee (@tvtomee) March 9, 2019