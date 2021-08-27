Popular pedestrian roadway temporarily closed at Joe Pool Lake for repairs

The Joe Pool Lake dam access road off of Belt Line Road and Mansfield Road has been temporarily closed for embankment work by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District officials.

The road, frequented by cyclists and hikers, will be closed for the remainder of the repairs, according to a statement from Joe Pool Lake Manager Jeremy Spencer. There is no anticipated reopening date for the road, but once repairs are complete it will be assessed for pedestrian safety.

Access to the dam has been cut off and signage has been posted with information regarding the closure.

“If members of the public are found accessing the dam while it is closed, they could be subject to citations,” Spencer said.