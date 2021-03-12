Here’s a quick way to get between Fort Worth’s Near Southside, the W. 7th area and TCU

Trinity Metro is expanding Near Southside service to TCU and the West Seventh Street area.

Folks who want to zip between three of Fort Worth’s most bustling areas — TCU, the Near Southside and the West Seventh corridor — have a new, cheap option.

Trinity Metro, Fort Worth’s transit service, is expanding the Southside Zipzone to reach TCU’s campus, the Fort Worth Zoo and the entertainment district along West Seventh Street, including Crockett Row and Montgomery Plaza. The expansion goes into effect Monday.

Rides will be free from Monday through the end of the month.

The expanded zone, about 10.5 square miles, is roughly bound by West Seventh and Vickery Boulevard to the north, Riverside Drive to the east, Berry Street and the Bluebonnet Circle area to the south and University Street to the west.

Zipzone is an on-demand ride service where vans operated by a Trinity Metro contractor pick up passengers in a specified area and provide low-cost rides within that district. Sometimes other passengers will be along for the ride.

The system operates like Uber or Lyft: Users download the Zipzone app to their smartphone, plug in their information and then type in their destination. Starting April 1, the cost is $3 per passenger per ride or free with any multi-ride Trinity Metro Local Ticket.

The service operates daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Starting March 21 the Zipzone will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday. Thursday through Saturday the service will end at midnight.

This Zipzone started in the Near Southside as way to connect bus and train passengers to medical offices. It originally included the hospital district, Magnolia Avenue and South Main Street, but in October the service was expanded to the south and east to include several neighborhoods and grocery stores.

Trinity Metro has three other Zipzone services in the Crowley, Mercantile and Alliance areas.