State Fair of Texas brings thrill rides, fried foods and Big Tex back to North Texas

Fried food, livestock, thrill rides, music and the iconic Big Tex are back at the State Fair of Texas for the first time in two years.

The smell of corn dogs and fryers, the sound of screams from thrill-seekers and carnival-game winners, and the sight of spinning lights, knife jugglers and cruising swan boats give the impression that the fair is back to normal after last year’s cancellation amid the spread of the coronavirus.

But a vaccination clinic, sanitation areas and a small percentage of people wearing face coverings served as reminders of the pandemic.

Denton resident Matthew Stuart said his family of four has been attending the fair for more than a decade. This year, he’s determined to taste as many of the Big Tex Choice Awards foods as he can.

“I’m considering coming back if I don’t get through a lot of them,” he said during the opening weekend.

Other guests followed a similar goal, hoping to try new foods like the Deep Fried Peach Cobbler Soul Rolls or the Country Fried Shrimp Grits, or picking up classics like turkey legs or the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog.

Daisy Orona of Dallas said she has attended the fair throughout her life, either with her friends or family members.

She has several cherished memories from over the years, like when she got her mom to ride the Crazy Mouse for the first and last time, she said.

“And the Crazy Mouse takes your picture on the way down,” she said. “And I’m having the time of my life laughing in this picture, and my mom is yelling at the top of her lungs.”

Orona said she is glad she didn’t experience packed crowds and was able to continue a tradition that was interrupted a year ago.

“I try to make it a point to go to the fair every year and have that experience,” she said.

The State Fair will be open daily through Oct. 17.