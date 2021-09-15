Texas joins fast-growing list of states with highest adult obesity rates in country

Texas joins a fast-growing list of 16 states where adult obesity prevalence is at or above 35%. The number of states has nearly doubled since 2018 — up from nine states in 2018 and 12 in 2019, the CDC found. AP

Nearly 36% of adult Texans are obese, according to new federal data.

The state joins a fast-growing list of 15 others where adult obesity prevalence is at or above 35%. The number of such states has nearly doubled since 2018 — up from nine states in 2018 and 12 in 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

In addition to Texas, other states that recently reached the highest obesity prevalence are Delaware, Iowa and Ohio. Those join Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The new data reveals disparities among people who are obese; at least 35% of Hispanic residents in 22 states are obese, with Michigan and Indiana sporting the highest rates; at least 35% of Black residents are obese in 35 states and Washington, D.C., with California, Louisiana, Georgia and the Carolinas with some of the highest rates.

Obesity data is organized by county in this map.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Every state and territory of the U.S. has more than 20% of adults with obesity, the CDC notes. It’s a staggering statistic given adults with obesity face increased risks for serious health conditions, including heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, poor mental health and some cancers.

What’s more, obesity makes one more likely to suffer from severe COVID-19.

Texas joins a list of 16 states that now have an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC

The data included in the study was self-reported and came from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

“To change the current course of obesity will take a sustained, comprehensive effort from all parts of society,” the CDC said in a statement released Wednesday. “We will need to acknowledge existing health disparities and health inequities and address the social determinants of health such as poverty and lack of health care access if we are to ensure health equity.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Some disparities in obesity prevalence were found among education level and age, too.

Generally, obesity prevalence declined as level of education increased. Adults without a high school degree had the highest self-reported obesity (about 39%). Adults with some college education or high school graduates (34%) came next, followed by college graduates (25%).

Younger adults were also half as likely to have obesity as middle-aged adults.

What COVID-19 risks do people with obesity face?

People with obesity and those who are overweight are at increased risk of severe COVID-19, including affected children.

Obesity may triple the likelihood of coronavirus hospitalization and raise the odds of intensive care unit admission, the need for invasive mechanical ventilation and death caused by COVID-19. Studies show these risks increase with body mass index (BMI).

People with obesity often have weakened immune systems that may affect their ability to fight infections. Obesity also makes it harder for people to breathe by decreasing lung capacity, making “ventilation more difficult,” the CDC says.

An estimated 30% of COVID-19 hospitalizations have been attributed to obesity.