Man whips out machete after girlfriend struck and killed while on bike, Texas cops say

A bicyclist was killed early Thursday in San Antonio and the aftermath involved a machete and gun drawn.

A machete and gun were drawn Thursday morning after a woman was struck and killed while riding a bicycle, Texas police say.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in northeast San Antonio, where the bicyclist died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle, according to KABB.

The driver of the vehicle, a father taking his kids to school, had a green light when he struck the 39-year-old woman, who was riding a bike with her boyfriend, KENS reported.

Police said the boyfriend then whipped out a machete on the driver before a witness with a concealed handgun permit pulled out a gun “to diffuse the situation,” according to KSAT.

The name of the woman killed has not been released. Police told KENS and KSAT that the driver is not expected to be charged in the incident.

San Antonio police said Thursday morning the roadway was shut down as investigators worked the incident.

