Two killed and others injured in gas explosion in Collin County, officials say

A gas explosion in Collin County, Texas, near Farmersville, has killed two people, and there also were multiple injuries in the blast, the sheriff’s office said. Screengrab from WFAA.

A gas explosion in Collin County killed two people and injured others, officials say.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office said the blast happened Monday north of Farmersville at FM 2756 and State Highway 78.

“The scene is safe, but we ask that you try to avoid this area, if possible,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

Farmersville police told WFAA those involved in the explosion are contract workers for Atmos Energy servicing a gas line.

Atmos Energy did not immediately respond to an email Monday evening.

Three people were injured, WFAA reported.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, Wylie Fire Department, Farmersville Fire Department, Collin County Fire Marshal and FBI are also at the scene, officials said.