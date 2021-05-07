Doctors have the top paying jobs across US, report says. That’s not the case in DFW

Doctors have the highest paying jobs nationally, but not near Forth Worth, a report finds. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Doctors have the nation’s highest-paying jobs — but the Dallas-Fort Worth area bucks that trend.

In the Metroplex, chief executives are the top earners, making nearly $253,000 a year on average, SmartAsset said in a report published last month.

To come up with its findings, the financial services website said it studied IRS data. Analysts also examined U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from 2020 to help determine earnings across the nation and in the “15 largest metro areas,” data show.

Nationwide, anesthesiologists took the highest spot on the list after making $271,440 on average. Other health-related positions rounded out the top five, including surgeons; obstetricians and gynecologists; orthodontists; and oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

But Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington was named among the regions where doctors weren’t the highest earners.

“Chief executive is the highest-paying job in the New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Houston metro areas,” SmartAsset said. “On average, they also make at least 22% more in those areas than the national average for this occupation, $197,840.”

It turns out CEOs near Houston rack up roughly $260,000 in average earnings, about $7,000 more than those in the Metroplex.

Several large companies have a presence in North Texas, including American Airlines, D.R. Horton and Exxon Mobil.

Across all job positions, the Fort Worth area is on par with the nationwide average salary of roughly $56,000, data show.