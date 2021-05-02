Passenger killed, another missing after boat hits piling in Texas river, officials say

One person is missing and another is dead after a boat hit a piling in the Colorado River near Matagorda, Texas, throwing all five passengers into the water, officials say. Screengrab: Google Maps

Officials are searching for a man after the boat he was on hit a piling in a Texas river, ejecting all five passengers, officials say. One person was killed.

The group took out a 30-foot fishing boat on the Colorado River near Matagorda around 2 a.m. Saturday, Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch told KHOU.

EquuSearch is a volunteer search and recovery team.

At roughly 5 a.m., the boat struck a piling — a support beam often used for docks and other structures — flinging the passengers from the vessel, according to KHOU.

Texas Parks and Wildlife officials rescued three people from the water, KTRK reported.

Another person was recovered and died, according to the outlet.

The fifth passenger, 24-year-old Jacob Langley, is missing.

He’s described as having short blonde hair and blue eyes, according to EquuSearch.

He also has Psalms 23:4 tattooed on his chest. Officials said they don’t know what Langley was wearing when he went missing.

“Texas EquuSearch is taking a very special interest in this search, because Jacob is a close relative of two longtime, dedicated members of the Texas EquuSearch team, and he is a very close friend of another Texas EquuSearch member,” officials said in a statement, KTRK reported.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office at (979) 245-5526 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

Officials have not released the other passengers’ names.

Matagorda is on the Gulf coast, roughly 100 miles south of Galveston.

