Murder suspect vanishes after removing tracker, robbing car dealership, Texas cops say

Trent Paschal, 48, is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and robbing a Texas car dealership at knife point while out on bond. He was previously charged with murder in the 2020 death of his wife. Screengrab: KPRC

A man accused in the death of his wife has vanished after Texas police say he cut off his ankle monitor and robbed a car dealership.

Trent Paschal, 48, was out on bond after being charged with murder in the October death of his wife, Savannah Paschal, KTRK reported. Police said Savannah Paschal, 30, was shot and killed at home in La Marque while the couple’s two children were at school.

Police said Paschal fled the home located south of Houston and was later tracked to a Walmart parking lot. He would not drop his gun during his arrest, police said, and a deputy shot him, according to KTRK.

He was hospitalized until December, then charged after his release with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, The Galveston County Daily News reported.

Paschal posted bond and was released on the condition that he wear an ankle monitor, according to KTRK.

Now, Paschal is on the run. On April 13, Paschal cut off his ankle monitor then went to USA Auto Brokers, a car dealership in Houston, KPRC reported.

There, he asked to test drive a black Chevy Tahoe, police said in a complaint.

During the test drive, Paschal stopped at a gas station so the salesman could fuel the SUV, according to police.

When the salesman got back in the passenger seat, Paschal is accused of brandishing a knife and forcing the car salesman out of the vehicle. He sped away, police said, and hasn’t been seen since.

He’s charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Paschal’s ankle monitor showed that it was plugged in at his parent’s house in Harris County at the time of the incident and officials are investigating to figure out how Paschal was able to remove it without alerting law enforcement, KPRC reported.

Paschal was due in court in Galveston County on April 23 but didn’t show up, according to the outlet. His attorney said he hadn’t heard from Paschal for several weeks, KPRC reported.

On Tuesday, Galveston County Judge Kerry Neves revoked Paschal’s bond after learning of the new charge in Harris County, according to the Daily News.

The court had twice considered revoking Paschal’s bond — once in December when Paschal missed a court date and again in February when he was pulled over in connection with a traffic violation and charged with violating his bond, the Daily News reported. His bond was not revoked either time.

Paschal is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and considered armed and dangerous.

‘Armed and dangerous’ U.S. Marshals are looking for Trent Paschal. He is accused of murdering his wife last October & then, while out on bond, police believe he ditched his ankle monitor & robbed a car salesman in Houston at knifepoint. He hasn’t been seen since April 13. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/oT5dfMNAHi — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) April 29, 2021

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police or Task Force Officer Hunt at 409-392-1479, KTRK reported.

