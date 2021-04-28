These 2 towns in DFW area rank among the best suburbs in the country, report finds

Forney, Little Elm and Leander are among the best suburbs in the United States, a new report finds. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Three towns in Texas, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, are among the best suburbs to move to in the country, a new report finds.

Small DFW towns Forney and Little Elm are ranked No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, on a Homes.com list of towns with amenities that make them attractive places to settle down. Austin suburb Leander is ranked No. 5 on the list.

So what makes these towns so attractive for homebuyers and renters?

If you want a large yard, Forney may be for you. The town has an average yard size of 0.248 acres, the fifth best in the rankings. Forney also offers the second-most number of homes for sale per 100,000 people.

Forney, a town with a population of 21,000, has the third-best housing price-to-income ratio, which the website determined by dividing Homes.com’s median listing price in each suburb by the U.S. census’s median annual household income for that town.

Little Elm (6th) and Leander (12th) rank high on the crime index ranking to help both suburbs get top 10 marks on the report. The crime index ranking is through Neighborhood Scout, which provides violent crime risks and rates for every town in the country. Little Elm and Leander’s high rankings mean they are among the safer suburbs.

Both towns also ranked in the top 10 of the housing price-to-income ratio ranking.

Each of the three Texas suburbs received “A” rankings for their school district score, one of nine metrics the website used to determine its rankings. Others include median home listing price, median square footage and diversity levels.

The nation’s top suburb in Homes.com’s study was Westfield, Indiana, near Indianapolis. Atlanta suburb Woodstock was No. 3 and Chicago suburb Yorkville was ranked No. 4.