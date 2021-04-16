Nelson Haggerty, UNT basketball assistant and former Baylor star, killed in car crash

Midwestern State’s head coach Nelson Haggerty celebrates the Mustangs’ 77-61 win over Arkansas Tech in the NCAA Division II South Central men’s regional basketball championship finals, Tuesday, March 13, 2012. TO THE HERALD

University of North Texas assistant basketball coach Nelson Haggerty died in a car wreck early Friday morning near Decatur, multiple news outlets, including the Wise County Messenger and News Channel 6 Now.

According to Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ricky Hunter, Haggerty was “driving a 2008 Nissan Armada eastbound on U.S. 380 around 2:30 a.m.” when the car hit a culvert, overturned and then went through a fence, the Messenger reported.

Haggerty, 47, who had been an assistant coach UNT since 2019, helped guide the Mean Green to their first NCAA Men’s tournament victory in school history when they knocked off No. 4 Purdue in March.

Haggerty also coached at NCAA Division II Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas, from 2011-19, compiling a 155-87 record and winning four conference championships.

He was also a star point guard at Baylor from 1991-95, averaging 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.1 assist per game and had a 30.4 field goal percentage during his final year with the Bears, 247Sports reports.

He is survived by his wife, Krisse, and four children, according to 247Sports.