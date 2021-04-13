As Texas electric network is again strained, council requests evening power reduction

The nonprofit that manages the Texas power grid asked residential consumers and businesses to reduce electricity use on Tuesday evening.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas said its energy conservation request was because of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecast demand caused by a stalled cold front over the state. ERCOT said it may begin to operate under emergency conditions but did not expect customer outages.

“Declaring an emergency would allow us to access additional resources,” the grid operator tweeted.

In February, millions of people in Texas went without power after ERCOT initiated widespread outages during a winter storm that led to boil water notices, frozen and burst pipes, and 125 deaths across the state, mostly from hypothermia, according to the Department of State Health Services.. ERCOT has defended the decision as necessary to avoid a statewide blackout as demand for power outpaced supply.

“Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages,” ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson said in a news release Tuesday. “Rather, this emergency declaration allows us to access tools that will bring supply and demand back into line.”

Rickerson told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that the power plant outages are for maintenance. This is the time of year that companies typically take plants offline and make routine repairs, while others are undergoing repairs from the winter storm, officials said.

Joshua Rhodes, a research associate at the University of Texas Energy Institute, told WFAA about half of the thermal fleet is offline.

“I don’t think the power is going to go out, but it’s a little bit frustrating on a day (with temperatures in the) 70s and 80s that we would be in this kind of bind,” Rhodes said. “If it were pushing 90 in Dallas, Austin and Houston, that would be freakout time. Luckily it’s not so bad that A/C isn’t pushing the grid over.”