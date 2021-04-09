Texas
Firefighters battle ‘challenging conditions’ in 250-acre Big Bend National Park fire
A wildfire in Big Bend National Park had spread hundreds of acres Friday as firefighters battled “challenging conditions” in the remote Texas terrain.
Park officials first learned of the fire Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of smoke plumes rising from the south rim of the Chisos Mountains in Texas, officials say.
A small group of firefighters responded the remote area accessible only by a three-to-four hour hike up steep trails as the Texas Forest Service flew to the location to assess.
The fire was initially estimated to be 15 to 20 acres Friday as it spread through pinyon-juniper woodland and grass, officials say. By afternoon, the park said the blaze had grown to 250 acres.
“The firefighters are working hard in challenging conditions to keep the fire from spreading,” Big Bend National Park posted on Facebook.
Another series of fire retardant drops were scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Los Diablos firefighters, a fire crew from Mexico that partners with the National Park Service, was expected to reach the area to help by the afternoon.
Trails and campsites for backpackers in the high Chisos Mountains will be closed.
