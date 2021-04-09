Firefighters battle ‘challenging conditions’ in 250-acre Big Bend National Park fire

A wildfire at Big Bend National Park spread 250 acres in Texas, officials say. Hiking trails and camping in part of the park were closed. Photo from Big Bend National Park.

A wildfire in Big Bend National Park had spread hundreds of acres Friday as firefighters battled “challenging conditions” in the remote Texas terrain.

Park officials first learned of the fire Thursday afternoon after receiving reports of smoke plumes rising from the south rim of the Chisos Mountains in Texas, officials say.

A small group of firefighters responded the remote area accessible only by a three-to-four hour hike up steep trails as the Texas Forest Service flew to the location to assess.

South Rim Fire update: The fire is backing toward the north and west. High winds expected to continue into the evening. Firefighters working hard to contain the fire to the East and south of Colima trail and south of Boot cabin. pic.twitter.com/0tHb2p2WDz — Big Bend NPS (@BigBendNPS) April 9, 2021

The fire was initially estimated to be 15 to 20 acres Friday as it spread through pinyon-juniper woodland and grass, officials say. By afternoon, the park said the blaze had grown to 250 acres.

“The firefighters are working hard in challenging conditions to keep the fire from spreading,” Big Bend National Park posted on Facebook.

Smoke from the South Rim Fire is visible from Park Headquarters at Panther Junction. Winds are expected to die down some this evening. pic.twitter.com/88ENnb1da7 — Big Bend NPS (@BigBendNPS) April 9, 2021

Another series of fire retardant drops were scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Los Diablos firefighters, a fire crew from Mexico that partners with the National Park Service, was expected to reach the area to help by the afternoon.

Trails and campsites for backpackers in the high Chisos Mountains will be closed.